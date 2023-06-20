Senate Bill 198 Printer's Number 933
PENNSYLVANIA, June 20 - "Record of decision." A decision justification document
prepared by the department. The term includes any department
correspondence on a permit application to an applicant,
including administrative completeness determination, technical
deficiency letter and written response to the department by an
applicant, summary of the department's written response to
public comment on a permit application, applicant written
response to public comment, other State agency written comment
to a permit application and written response by the department
or permit applicant. THE DOCUMENT ISSUED BY THE DEPARTMENT TO AN
APPLICANT WHICH CONVEYS THE DEPARTMENT'S APPROVAL OR DENIAL OF A
PERMIT APPLICATION, ALONG WITH ANY AND ALL DOCUMENTS OR OTHER
EVIDENCE ISSUED, CREATED OR RELIED UPON BY THE DEPARTMENT IN ITS
CONSIDERATION OF THE APPLICATION, INCLUDING, BUT NOT LIMITED TO,
CORRESPONDENCE TO OR FROM AN APPLICANT, ANY ADMINISTRATIVE
COMPLETENESS DETERMINATION, ANY TECHNICAL DEFICIENCY LETTER OR
WRITTEN RESPONSE THERETO , ANY RECORDS OR DOCUMENTS SUBMITTED TO
THE DEPARTMENT REGARDING THE APPLICATION, ANY PUBLIC COMMENT ON
THE APPLICATION AND ANY WRITTEN RESPONSE BY THE DEPARTMENT OR
THE APPLICANT REGARDING PUBLIC COMMENT ON A PERMIT APPLICATION,
OTHER STATE AGENCY WRITTEN COMMENT TO A PERMIT APPLICATION AND
WRITTEN RESPONSE BY THE DEPARTMENT OR PERMIT APPLICANT.
"Rules committee." The Environmental Hearing Board Rules
Committee established under section 5.
"Secretary." The Secretary of Environmental Resources of the
Commonwealth.
Section 2. Section 4 of the act is amended by adding a
subsection to read:
Section 4. Jurisdiction.
* * *
