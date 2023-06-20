Senate Bill 198 Printer's Number 933

PENNSYLVANIA, June 20 - "Record of decision." A decision justification document

prepared by the department. The term includes any department

correspondence on a permit application to an applicant,

including administrative completeness determination, technical

deficiency letter and written response to the department by an

applicant, summary of the department's written response to

public comment on a permit application, applicant written

response to public comment, other State agency written comment

to a permit application and written response by the department

or permit applicant. THE DOCUMENT ISSUED BY THE DEPARTMENT TO AN

APPLICANT WHICH CONVEYS THE DEPARTMENT'S APPROVAL OR DENIAL OF A

PERMIT APPLICATION, ALONG WITH ANY AND ALL DOCUMENTS OR OTHER

EVIDENCE ISSUED, CREATED OR RELIED UPON BY THE DEPARTMENT IN ITS

CONSIDERATION OF THE APPLICATION, INCLUDING, BUT NOT LIMITED TO,

CORRESPONDENCE TO OR FROM AN APPLICANT, ANY ADMINISTRATIVE

COMPLETENESS DETERMINATION, ANY TECHNICAL DEFICIENCY LETTER OR

WRITTEN RESPONSE THERETO , ANY RECORDS OR DOCUMENTS SUBMITTED TO

THE DEPARTMENT REGARDING THE APPLICATION, ANY PUBLIC COMMENT ON

THE APPLICATION AND ANY WRITTEN RESPONSE BY THE DEPARTMENT OR

THE APPLICANT REGARDING PUBLIC COMMENT ON A PERMIT APPLICATION,

OTHER STATE AGENCY WRITTEN COMMENT TO A PERMIT APPLICATION AND

WRITTEN RESPONSE BY THE DEPARTMENT OR PERMIT APPLICANT.

"Rules committee." The Environmental Hearing Board Rules

Committee established under section 5.

"Secretary." The Secretary of Environmental Resources of the

Commonwealth.

Section 2. Section 4 of the act is amended by adding a

subsection to read:

Section 4. Jurisdiction.

* * *

