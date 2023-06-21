VADOC Investigation Leads to Suspected Drug Seizure, Charges

Press Release June 21, 2023

RICHMOND — Detailed investigation techniques and hours of surveillance by Virginia Department of Corrections (VADOC) staff members led to the interception of suspected drugs and contraband intended for an inmate in late May 2023.

VADOC Drug Task Force staff initiated the investigation in March 2023, after receiving intelligence that a former Corrections Officer had allegedly been involved in an inappropriate relationship with an inmate at a VADOC facility during their tenure with the department.

Investigators monitored phone calls between the former employee and inmate during April and May, unearthing intelligence that a package containing drugs and contraband would be mailed to the inmate.

At approximately 10 a.m. Monday, May 22, security staff at a VADOC facility received the package and a narcotics K-9 positively alerted to the package. Inside, staff members found several bags containing contraband that consisted of green plant-like material, blue pills and brown plant-like material. Staff also found a cell phone charging cord in the package.

A total of three felony warrants and one misdemeanor warrant were obtained for the former employee, who was later arrested with the assistance of Virginia State Police.

“Across the United States, prisons and jails are fighting the flow of drugs into secure facilities,” said Terrance C. Cole, Virginia Secretary of Public Safety and Homeland Security. “It is crucial that Corrections staff members remain vigilant to keep these centers safe. Thank you to the Virginia Department of Corrections and Virginia State Police for their hard work on this investigation.”

“Every day, Virginia Department of Corrections staff members are taking thorough and crucial steps to ensure our facilities are drug and contraband free,” said Harold W. Clarke, Director of the Virginia Department of Corrections. “These steps help provide effective incarceration and supervision for inmates and supervisees, which helps people to be safe. Thank you to our Drug Task Force staff members and Correctional Officers for their dedication to this investigation and many others. I also want to thank the Virginia State Police for providing additional K-9 units for this investigation.”

“Our Drug Task Force and security staff members are constantly learning and adapting to fight against the attempted delivery of drugs and other contraband into our facilities,” said A. David Robinson, VADOC’s Chief of Corrections Operations. “We are committed to creating long-lasting public safety here in the Commonwealth.”

VADOC operating procedures strictly govern against fraternization and sexual misconduct with inmates, with sanctions up to and including termination and potential criminal charges.

The VADOC is actively investigating this incident. No additional information will be provided while the investigative process continues.