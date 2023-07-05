Sustainability Reporting: Chartered Institute Introduces Certified Sustainability Reporting Manager (CSRM™) Program
Sustainability reporting plays a crucial role in today's business environment, and organizations are increasingly expected to be transparent and accountable for their environmental and social impact.”SINGAPORE, July 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Chartered Institute of Professional Certifications (www.charteredcertifications.com), a globally recognized provider of certified executive programs and conferences, is delighted to announce the launch of its latest certification program, the Certified Sustainability Reporting Manager (CSRM™). This comprehensive program has been developed in collaboration with sustainability experts and industry leaders, aiming to equip professionals with the skills and knowledge needed to excel in the field of sustainability reporting and management.
— Bok Yan Lo
Throughout the intensive CSRM™ program, participants will explore a wide range of critical topics, including the introduction, key principle, concepts and frameworks for sustainability reporting, data collection and management, communication strategies, performance measurement, assurance, verification, report integration, strategic decision making, and more. The curriculum integrates real-world case studies and practical exercises to provide participants with hands-on experience in sustainability reporting practices.
"Sustainability reporting plays a crucial role in today's business environment, and organizations are increasingly expected to be transparent and accountable for their environmental and social impact." said Bok Yan Lo, Managing Director of the Chartered Institute of Professional Certifications. "Our CSRM™ program specifically caters to the need for expertise in sustainability reporting by equipping professionals with the necessary knowledge and skills to thrive in this dynamic and constantly evolving domain."
The CSRM™ program is designed to meet rigorous standards and is recognized globally for its quality and relevance. Participants can choose from flexible learning options, including on-demand self-paced online modules or live instructor-led classes, allowing them to tailor their learning experience according to their preferences and schedule.
Upon completion of the CSRM™ program, graduates will receive the Certified Sustainability Reporting Manager (CSRM™) designation, a trademarked credential that is globally recognized and demanded by companies and organizations across the industry and is exclusively granted to professionals who have successfully passed our accredited program. The program has also been independently certified and accredited by CPD, adhering to the highest standards of Continuing Professional Development principles.
For more information about the CSRM™ program and to register, please visit the following websites:
To register for the on-demand program, participants can go directly to:
https://charteredcertifications.com/learning/courses/csrm
To register for the live instructor-led program, participants can go directly to:
https://charteredcertifications.com/learning/courses/csrm-live
About Chartered Institute of Professional Certifications
The Chartered Institute of Professional Certifications is a globally recognized authority in professional skills certification, with a membership of over 90,000 individuals worldwide. We collaborate with distinguished thought leaders and industry experts from renowned institutions to design and deliver comprehensive certification programs. Our accredited certifications, trademarked professional charters, and designations are awarded exclusively to those who have demonstrated expertise by successfully completing our programs. Additionally, all our certified programs have been independently certified and accredited by CPD to adhere to the highest standards of Continuing Professional Development principles.
Liezl Gutierrez
Chartered Institute of Professional Certifications
Certified Sustainability Reporting Manager (CSRM™)