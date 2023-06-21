Ragnarok Origin Unleashes Major Updates
Introducing the Powerful Crusader, Cross-Server Guild League, and Other Exciting EventsKUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA, June 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Ragnarok Origin, the official sequel to the renowned MMORPG Ragnarok Online, published by Gravity Game Hub, has launched a series of significant updates, including the highly anticipated cross-server guild league and a variety of captivating events for Malaysian players.
This update introduces a wealth of new features, enhancements, and optimizations, immersing players even further into the game and offering endless possibilities to explore
Experience the new class, crusader, with many exclusive glory benefits
Crusader has been officially unveiled following the latest update. This formidable class possesses remarkable defense in addition to exceptional offensive capabilities. Their distinctive ability, Holy Cross, serves as righteous retribution against malevolent entities, and inflicts Holy magic damage. Furthermore, their exclusive shield techniques can be enhanced based on their personal defensive prowess. As advancing Paladin, they acquire a diverse array of skills to offer unparalleled support to their allies while simultaneously augmenting their own abilities to unleash even greater might.
Prepare for the Cross-Server Guild Tournament
The eagerly awaited Cross-Server Guild Tournament is set to commence soon. Eight guilds from servers within the esteemed Radiant Sun rank will qualify for this extraordinary event, while guilds from diverse ranks will engage in their respective server guild tournaments.
This momentous occasion will introduce four supplementary ranks, each offering varying points within the rank. Guilds participating in the Cross-Server Guild Tournament will receive weekly rewards based on their ranking position.
Embark on a New Adventure with Three Major Revised Contents
Introducing the Night Assault on Prontera, a new dungeon specifically designed for level 90 adventurers. This challenging quest features the fallen Valkyrie Himomes and her confidant, the formidable boss "Byu." Byu's mastery of dark ice magic and ability to render damage futile with a powerful shield present a formidable challenge. Adventurers must exercise caution to evade Byu's immobilizing techniques and devastating ice magic attacks.
As adventurers reach level 90, they will embark on an engaging main storyline set in the ancient city of Crestham, which has lain in ruins for centuries. This new chapter beckons intrepid explorers to unravel the secrets concealed within its dusty corridors, amidst an atmosphere teeming with the presence of the undead.
To support this progression, a range of level 90 equipment is now available. Merchants offer increasingly potent gear as adventurers ascend in rank, and players can acquire valuable equipment blueprints or fragments by participating in the Helheim disturbance game. Those who have reached level 90 are advised to swiftly craft suitable equipment to match their elevated status.
Exciting Updates in the Events Arena
Ragnarok Origin presents a range of thrilling in-game activities to keep players engaged and rewarded. From June 26th to July 5th, players can participate in daily active events to collect ingredients for a special dish - Roast Lamb. Crafting this delectable delicacy will not only satisfy hunger but also unlock unique dialogue rewards.
Furthermore, from June 26th to July 9th, players can indulge in the limited-time One Moment's Reward event. With each draw from the prize pool, players stand a chance to win amazing rewards that enhance their gameplay experience.
Lastly, from June 28th to July 1st, the Gourmet Hut awaits players with enticing offers. By purchasing gift packs, players will receive rewards for three consecutive days, including exclusive and mysterious outfits. Additionally, a wide selection of discounted gift packs will be available for players to choose from.
