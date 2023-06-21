Fijian Community-based business operator applauds Pacific Tourism Organisation Regional Stakeholders Consultation

Fiji-based Domoika Hike & Rock Climbing Adventures Founder, Matelita Katamotu, expressed appreciation for the recent Regional Stakeholders Consultation in Nadi, adding that the platform provided an excellent opportunity for diverse private sectors and community-based businesses to come together, share insights, and exchange experiences.

“It was truly inspiring to witness the enthusiasm and anticipation among participants as they compared their own progress in terms of data and stats collation, coming out of the Pandemic and to hear from our Pacific counterparts and how they are doing. I was fortunate to be part of the SPTO SME Toolkit training and this opened my eyes to a lot more things that we small business owners in the tourism sector could be part of. And I encourage more small grassroots and community-based business in Fiji especially to link up with SPTO.

“We are appreciative of the SPTO team for inviting us to attend this consultation and bringing together a diverse group of members, including representatives from her organization based in the North. The workshop served as an eye-opener, allowing participants to recognize the vast potential they possess and the significant collective impact they can make, Ms Katamotu mentioned.

Ms. Katamotu highlighted the workshop’s role in fostering collaboration and promoting continuous learning among member countries. Through constructive dialogue and the exchange of ideas and perspectives, attendees gained a comprehensive understanding of the challenges and opportunities faced by their Pacific neighbours in the tourism sector.