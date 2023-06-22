Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,423 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 461,394 in the last 365 days.

World Changers Summit on July 5th, 2023 at the esteemed Pontifical Academy of Science inside the Vatican

Gabriele Andreoli and Papa Francesco

World Changers Summit logo

WCS And Pontifical Academy of Science

UNITED KINGDOM, June 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Gabriele Pao-Pei Andreoli, renowned innovator and luminary in the fields of technology and biology, is proud to announce the convening of the World Changers Summit on July 5th, 2023 at the esteemed Pontifical Academy of Science inside the Vatican.

This invite-only event will assemble a remarkable array of minds from around the globe. Topics of discussion will range from the impact of successful entrepreneurs on global change, to the role of decentralized finance (DeFi) in empowering small businesses and startups. The summit will tackle how to thrive amidst the changing tides of the global economy and stress the importance of equity as a foundational tenet in the realm of artificial intelligence. The conversation will extend into the ethical and opportunistic aspects of evolutionary biohacking, a topic that lies at the crossroads of technology and biology.

The conversation will also explore new economic and spiritual frontiers in the Metaverse. As a grand finale, attendees will hear a powerful call to action: how every individual can 'be the change' and take personal responsibility for a brighter future.

Augmenting the physical interactions, the summit will feature a cutting-edge Metaverse space inside the prestigious and highly exclusive MonteCrypto Club, courtesy of Gamium.World. This unique blend of physical and virtual interaction will set a new standard for such conferences.

"This summit represents a dream come true for me," says Gabriele Andreoli, the founder of the World Changers Summit. "It's been a long-standing desire to bring together high-performing minds from all cultures, and facilitate the sharing of contemporary insights within the sacred halls of the Vatican alongside my brothers in Christ."

Andreoli, a devout Catholic, expressed his admiration for Pope Francis and the messages of love, peace, and healing that he has conveyed to both Catholics and non-Catholics worldwide. He envisions the summit as a platform for transformative dialogue that echoes these messages.

Dustin Plantholt, World Changers Summit board member and Master of Ceremonies for the summit, shares Andreoli's sentiment. He sees Gabriele as a true leader who creates more leaders, not followers. This leadership ethos aligns with Pope Francis' message of unity. "Unity creates opportunity. And that's what the World Changers Summit embodies for me," says Plantholt.

The World Changers Summit promises to be a landmark event, bridging the gap between technology, science, and faith, fostering dialogue and collaboration for a better, more understanding world.

Patrizia Marin
Marcopoloexperience FZ LLC
+971 56 800 3394
press@marcopoloexperience.com

You just read:

World Changers Summit on July 5th, 2023 at the esteemed Pontifical Academy of Science inside the Vatican

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, IT Industry, International Organizations, Science, Sports, Fitness & Recreation


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more