Gabriele Andreoli and Papa Francesco World Changers Summit logo WCS And Pontifical Academy of Science

UNITED KINGDOM, June 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Gabriele Pao-Pei Andreoli, renowned innovator and luminary in the fields of technology and biology, is proud to announce the convening of the World Changers Summit on July 5th, 2023 at the esteemed Pontifical Academy of Science inside the Vatican.

This invite-only event will assemble a remarkable array of minds from around the globe. Topics of discussion will range from the impact of successful entrepreneurs on global change, to the role of decentralized finance (DeFi) in empowering small businesses and startups. The summit will tackle how to thrive amidst the changing tides of the global economy and stress the importance of equity as a foundational tenet in the realm of artificial intelligence. The conversation will extend into the ethical and opportunistic aspects of evolutionary biohacking, a topic that lies at the crossroads of technology and biology.

The conversation will also explore new economic and spiritual frontiers in the Metaverse. As a grand finale, attendees will hear a powerful call to action: how every individual can 'be the change' and take personal responsibility for a brighter future.

Augmenting the physical interactions, the summit will feature a cutting-edge Metaverse space inside the prestigious and highly exclusive MonteCrypto Club, courtesy of Gamium.World. This unique blend of physical and virtual interaction will set a new standard for such conferences.

"This summit represents a dream come true for me," says Gabriele Andreoli, the founder of the World Changers Summit. "It's been a long-standing desire to bring together high-performing minds from all cultures, and facilitate the sharing of contemporary insights within the sacred halls of the Vatican alongside my brothers in Christ."

Andreoli, a devout Catholic, expressed his admiration for Pope Francis and the messages of love, peace, and healing that he has conveyed to both Catholics and non-Catholics worldwide. He envisions the summit as a platform for transformative dialogue that echoes these messages.

Dustin Plantholt, World Changers Summit board member and Master of Ceremonies for the summit, shares Andreoli's sentiment. He sees Gabriele as a true leader who creates more leaders, not followers. This leadership ethos aligns with Pope Francis' message of unity. "Unity creates opportunity. And that's what the World Changers Summit embodies for me," says Plantholt.

The World Changers Summit promises to be a landmark event, bridging the gap between technology, science, and faith, fostering dialogue and collaboration for a better, more understanding world.