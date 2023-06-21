Submit Release
Audit Advisory for Thursday, June 22, 2023

Public Affairs
Contact: Marc Kovac
press@ohioauditor.gov

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, June 22, 2023.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type
Allen Elida Local School District
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit
Athens Village of Jacksonville
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Ames Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Coshocton Virginia Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Oxford Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Cuyahoga Shaker Heights City School District
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
FFR
Erie North Point Educational Service Center
7/1/2020 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit
Gallia Gallia Soil and Water Conservation District
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Hamilton Green Township - City of Cheviot Joint Economic Development District I - Western Ridge
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Basic Audit
Green Township - City of Cheviot Joint Economic Development District II
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Basic Audit
Harrison Harrison County Family and Children First Council
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit
Puskarich Public Library
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit
Huron Hartland Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Knox Morris Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Lorain Lorain County Community Alliance
7/1/2020 TO 6/30/2022		 Basic Audit
Lucas Public Entities Pool of Ohio
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Mahoning Public Entity Risk Consortium
12/1/2021 TO 11/30/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Medina City of Brunswick
Alternative Compliance Examination
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Compliance Examination
Miami Elizabeth Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Monroe Washington Township
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Financial Audit
Pickaway Madison Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Darby Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Portage Paths to Independence, Inc. DBA Paths to Independence-Vine
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021		 Agreed Upon Procedures MED
Richland Village of Lucas
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Sandusky Washington Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Scioto New Boston Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Basic Audit
Seneca Hopewell Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Liberty Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Stark Stark County Land Reutilization Corporation
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit
Trumbull Liberty Local School District
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Tuscarawas Warren Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Union Memorial Hospital of Union County
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Van Wert Crestview Local School District
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit
Wayne Chippewa Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Williams Edon Union Cemetery District
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Basic Audit
Wood Otsego Local School District
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

