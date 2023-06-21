Audit Advisory for Thursday, June 22, 2023

Public Affairs

Contact: Marc Kovac

press@ohioauditor.gov

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, June 22, 2023.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY

IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT

MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type Allen Elida Local School District

7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022 Financial Audit Athens Village of Jacksonville

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

Ames Township

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Financial Audit IPA

Coshocton Virginia Township

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

Oxford Township

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Financial Audit IPA

Cuyahoga Shaker Heights City School District

7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022 Financial Audit IPA

FFR

Erie North Point Educational Service Center

7/1/2020 TO 6/30/2022 Financial Audit Gallia Gallia Soil and Water Conservation District

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Agreed Upon Procedures Hamilton Green Township - City of Cheviot Joint Economic Development District I - Western Ridge

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Basic Audit Green Township - City of Cheviot Joint Economic Development District II

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Basic Audit Harrison Harrison County Family and Children First Council

7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022 Financial Audit Puskarich Public Library

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Financial Audit Huron Hartland Township

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Financial Audit IPA

Knox Morris Township

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

Lorain Lorain County Community Alliance

7/1/2020 TO 6/30/2022 Basic Audit Lucas Public Entities Pool of Ohio

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022 Financial Audit IPA

Mahoning Public Entity Risk Consortium

12/1/2021 TO 11/30/2022 Financial Audit IPA

Medina City of Brunswick

Alternative Compliance Examination

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022 Compliance Examination Miami Elizabeth Township

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

Monroe Washington Township

1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Financial Audit Pickaway Madison Township

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Financial Audit IPA

Darby Township

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

Portage Paths to Independence, Inc. DBA Paths to Independence-Vine

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021 Agreed Upon Procedures MED

Richland Village of Lucas

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Financial Audit IPA

Sandusky Washington Township

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

Scioto New Boston Community Improvement Corporation

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Basic Audit Seneca Hopewell Township

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Financial Audit IPA

Liberty Township

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Financial Audit IPA

Stark Stark County Land Reutilization Corporation

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022 Financial Audit Trumbull Liberty Local School District

7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022 Financial Audit IPA

Tuscarawas Warren Township

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Financial Audit IPA

Union Memorial Hospital of Union County

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022 Financial Audit IPA

Van Wert Crestview Local School District

7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022 Financial Audit Wayne Chippewa Township

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

Williams Edon Union Cemetery District

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Basic Audit Wood Otsego Local School District

7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022 Financial Audit