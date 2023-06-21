Audit Advisory for Thursday, June 22, 2023
Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.
The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, June 22, 2023.
FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY
|County
|Audit Entity and Period
|Report Type
|Allen
|Elida Local School District
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|Athens
|Village of Jacksonville
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Ames Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Coshocton
|Virginia Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Oxford Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Cuyahoga
|Shaker Heights City School District
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
FFR
|Erie
|North Point Educational Service Center
7/1/2020 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|Gallia
|Gallia Soil and Water Conservation District
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Hamilton
|Green Township - City of Cheviot Joint Economic Development District I - Western Ridge
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Basic Audit
|Green Township - City of Cheviot Joint Economic Development District II
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Basic Audit
|Harrison
|Harrison County Family and Children First Council
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|Puskarich Public Library
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|Huron
|Hartland Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Knox
|Morris Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Lorain
|Lorain County Community Alliance
7/1/2020 TO 6/30/2022
|Basic Audit
|Lucas
|Public Entities Pool of Ohio
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Mahoning
|Public Entity Risk Consortium
12/1/2021 TO 11/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Medina
|City of Brunswick
Alternative Compliance Examination
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Compliance Examination
|Miami
|Elizabeth Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Monroe
|Washington Township
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Financial Audit
|Pickaway
|Madison Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Darby Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Portage
|Paths to Independence, Inc. DBA Paths to Independence-Vine
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|MED
|Richland
|Village of Lucas
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Sandusky
|Washington Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Scioto
|New Boston Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Basic Audit
|Seneca
|Hopewell Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Liberty Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Stark
|Stark County Land Reutilization Corporation
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|Trumbull
|Liberty Local School District
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Tuscarawas
|Warren Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Union
|Memorial Hospital of Union County
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Van Wert
|Crestview Local School District
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|Wayne
|Chippewa Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Williams
|Edon Union Cemetery District
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Basic Audit
|Wood
|Otsego Local School District
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.