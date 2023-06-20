Daily Session Report for Tuesday, June 20, 2023
PENNSYLVANIA, June 20 - House of Representatives
Daily Session Update
Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian
June 20, 2023
Convened at 12 Noon
Adjourned at 6:02 p.m.
Opening Prayer by Representative Parker.
Communications Received From the Senate
Voting Schedule
Concurrence in Senate Amendments
Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments
Bills on Second Consideration
Bills on Third Consideration
Bills Signed by the Speaker
SB 226
Bills Referred
HR 154 Transportation
HR 155 Health
HR 156 Health
HR 160 Agriculture and Rural Affairs
HB 1408 Education
HB 1421 Transportation
HB 1423 Local Government
HB 1424 Local Government
HB 1425 Human Services
HB 1426 Commerce
HB 1427 Labor and Industry
HB 1428 Professional Licensure
HB 1429 Finance
HB 1431 Labor and Industry
HB 1432 Education
HB 1433 Transportation
HB 1434 Education
HB 1435 State Government
HB 1436 Transportation
HB 1437 Judiciary
HB 1438 Appropriations
HB 1439 Human Services
HB 1441 Judiciary
HB 1442 Local Government
HB 1443 Children and Youth
HB 1444 Judiciary
HB 1445 Human Services
HB 1446 Labor and Industry
HB 1447 Finance
HB 1448 Education
HB 1449 Labor and Industry
HB 1450 Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness
HB 1451 Game and Fisheries
HB 1452 Gaming Oversight
HB 1456 Appropriations
HB 1458 Appropriations
HB 1459 Appropriations
HB 1461 Appropriations
SB 290 Education
SB 607 Aging and Older Adult Services
SB 621 Transportation
Bills Recommitted
HB 580 To Appropriations
HB 767 To Appropriations
HB 1300 To Appropriations
Bills ReReferred
HB 955 From House Transportation To Liquor Control
Bills Reported from Committee
SB 152 From Agriculture and Rural Affairs Reported as Committed
SB 277 From Agriculture and Rural Affairs Reported as Committed
HR 132 From Agriculture and Rural Affairs Reported as Committed
HR 148 From Agriculture and Rural Affairs Reported as Committed
HR 151 From Agriculture and Rural Affairs Reported as Committed
HR 160 From Agriculture and Rural Affairs Reported as Committed
HB 1170 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 1246 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 1249 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 1295 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 1500 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Amended
HB 580 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed
HB 767 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed
HB 1394 From State Government Reported as Committed
HR 149 From State Government Reported as Committed
HR 152 From State Government Reported as Committed
HB 1338 From Transportation Reported as Amended
HR 154 From Transportation Reported as Committed
Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar
HB 404
SB 202
SB 262
Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar
House Resolutions Adopted
|
A Resolution designating the month of June 2023 as "Alzheimer's and Brain Awareness Month" in Pennsylvania.
|
202 – 1
|
A Resolution designating the month of June 2023 as "Gun Violence Awareness Month" in Pennsylvania.
|
103 – 100
This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.
The House of Representatives adjourned
Until Wednesday, June 21, 2023 at 11:00 A.M.
unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.