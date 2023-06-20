Daily Session Report for Tuesday, June 20, 2023

PENNSYLVANIA, June 20 - House of Representatives

Daily Session Update

Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian

June 20, 2023

Convened at 12 Noon

Adjourned at 6:02 p.m.

Opening Prayer by Representative Parker.

Communications Received From the Senate

Voting Schedule

Concurrence in Senate Amendments

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments

Bills on Second Consideration

Bills on Third Consideration

Bills Signed by the Speaker

SB 226

Bills Referred

HR 154 Transportation

HR 155 Health

HR 156 Health

HR 160 Agriculture and Rural Affairs

HB 1408 Education

HB 1421 Transportation

HB 1423 Local Government

HB 1424 Local Government

HB 1425 Human Services

HB 1426 Commerce

HB 1427 Labor and Industry

HB 1428 Professional Licensure

HB 1429 Finance

HB 1431 Labor and Industry

HB 1432 Education

HB 1433 Transportation

HB 1434 Education

HB 1435 State Government

HB 1436 Transportation

HB 1437 Judiciary

HB 1438 Appropriations

HB 1439 Human Services

HB 1441 Judiciary

HB 1442 Local Government

HB 1443 Children and Youth

HB 1444 Judiciary

HB 1445 Human Services

HB 1446 Labor and Industry

HB 1447 Finance

HB 1448 Education

HB 1449 Labor and Industry

HB 1450 Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness

HB 1451 Game and Fisheries

HB 1452 Gaming Oversight

HB 1456 Appropriations

HB 1458 Appropriations

HB 1459 Appropriations

HB 1461 Appropriations

SB 290 Education

SB 607 Aging and Older Adult Services

SB 621 Transportation

Bills Recommitted

HB 580 To Appropriations

HB 767 To Appropriations

HB 1300 To Appropriations

Bills ReReferred

HB 955 From House Transportation To Liquor Control

Bills Reported from Committee

SB 152 From Agriculture and Rural Affairs Reported as Committed

SB 277 From Agriculture and Rural Affairs Reported as Committed

HR 132 From Agriculture and Rural Affairs Reported as Committed

HR 148 From Agriculture and Rural Affairs Reported as Committed

HR 151 From Agriculture and Rural Affairs Reported as Committed

HR 160 From Agriculture and Rural Affairs Reported as Committed

HB 1170 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1246 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1249 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1295 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1500 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Amended

HB 580 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 767 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1394 From State Government Reported as Committed

HR 149 From State Government Reported as Committed

HR 152 From State Government Reported as Committed

HB 1338 From Transportation Reported as Amended

HR 154 From Transportation Reported as Committed

Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar

HB 404

SB 202

SB 262

Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar

House Resolutions Adopted

HR 77 A Resolution designating the month of June 2023 as "Alzheimer's and Brain Awareness Month" in Pennsylvania. 202 – 1 HR 117 A Resolution designating the month of June 2023 as "Gun Violence Awareness Month" in Pennsylvania. 103 – 100

This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.

The House of Representatives adjourned

Until Wednesday, June 21, 2023 at 11:00 A.M.

unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.