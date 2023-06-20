Submit Release
Daily Session Report for Tuesday, June 20, 2023

PENNSYLVANIA, June 20 - House of Representatives

Daily Session Update

Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian

June 20, 2023

Convened at 12 Noon

Adjourned at 6:02 p.m.

 

 

Opening Prayer by Representative Parker.

 

Communications Received From the Senate

 

 

Voting Schedule

 

 

Concurrence in Senate Amendments

 

 

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments

 

 

Bills on Second Consideration

 

 

Bills on Third Consideration

 

 

Bills Signed by the Speaker

 

SB 226

 

Bills Referred

 

HR 154     Transportation

HR 155     Health

HR 156     Health

HR 160     Agriculture and Rural Affairs

                   

HB 1408   Education

HB 1421   Transportation

HB 1423   Local Government

HB 1424   Local Government

HB 1425   Human Services

HB 1426   Commerce

HB 1427   Labor and Industry

HB 1428   Professional Licensure

HB 1429   Finance

HB 1431   Labor and Industry

HB 1432   Education

HB 1433   Transportation

HB 1434   Education

HB 1435   State Government

HB 1436   Transportation

HB 1437   Judiciary

HB 1438   Appropriations

HB 1439   Human Services

HB 1441   Judiciary

HB 1442   Local Government

HB 1443   Children and Youth

HB 1444   Judiciary

HB 1445   Human Services

HB 1446   Labor and Industry

HB 1447   Finance

HB 1448   Education

HB 1449   Labor and Industry

HB 1450   Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness

HB 1451   Game and Fisheries

HB 1452   Gaming Oversight

HB 1456   Appropriations

HB 1458   Appropriations

HB 1459   Appropriations

HB 1461   Appropriations

 

SB 290      Education

SB 607      Aging and Older Adult Services

SB 621      Transportation

 

Bills Recommitted

 

HB 580        To Appropriations

HB 767         To Appropriations

HB 1300      To Appropriations

 

Bills ReReferred

 

HB 955        From House Transportation To Liquor Control

 

Bills Reported from Committee

 

SB 152         From Agriculture and Rural Affairs Reported as Committed

SB 277         From Agriculture and Rural Affairs Reported as Committed

HR 132        From Agriculture and Rural Affairs Reported as Committed

HR 148        From Agriculture and Rural Affairs Reported as Committed

HR 151        From Agriculture and Rural Affairs Reported as Committed

HR 160        From Agriculture and Rural Affairs Reported as Committed

HB 1170      From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1246      From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1249      From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1295      From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1500      From Appropriations Re-Reported as Amended

HB 580        From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 767         From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1394      From State Government Reported as Committed

HR 149        From State Government Reported as Committed

HR 152        From State Government Reported as Committed

HB 1338      From Transportation Reported as Amended

HR 154        From Transportation Reported as Committed

 

 

Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar

 

HB 404

SB 202

SB 262

 

Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar

 

 

House Resolutions Adopted

 

HR 77

A Resolution designating the month of June 2023 as "Alzheimer's and Brain Awareness Month" in Pennsylvania.

202 – 1

HR 117

A Resolution designating the month of June 2023 as "Gun Violence Awareness Month" in Pennsylvania.

103 – 100

 

This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.

The House of Representatives adjourned

Until Wednesday, June 21, 2023 at 11:00 A.M.

unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.

