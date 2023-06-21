Pacific Tourism Research Cooperation Framework Empowers Pacific Nations

Discussions recently held at the Regional Stakeholder Consultation at the Tokatoka Resort, Nadi have brought to light three key trends that demand immediate attention. These trends have been identified through valuable feedback received, and they call for proactive measures to ensure the sustainable development of tourism in the Pacific.

These were the sentiments shared by Massey University’s Senior Lecturer Doctor Apisalome Movono at the four-day workshop providing tourism practitioners and policymakers from the National Tourism Organisations (NTO), private sector, donors, and partners the opportunity to strengthen regional cooperation to bolster resilience across the tourism sector.

Dr Movono highlighted that there was a pressing need to enhance the research capabilities of individuals in the Pacific region. And this could be achieved by

Investing in comprehensive training and education programs that empower those in the tourism sector to conduct independent research.

Bridge this gap and establish effective channels for data collection and analysis. This issue, ensures that policymakers have access to accurate and relevant information, enabling them to make well-informed choices regarding the development of the tourism industry.

Sustainable tourism development necessitates long-term planning. Going beyond short-term investments and focus on the Pacific’s people in the long run.

Dr Api Movono

“This entails developing a robust succession plan that guarantees continuous research and development efforts. By investing in our people and planning for the future, we can ensure the long-term viability and prosperity of the Pacific tourism industry.

“We are pleased that our people are actively considering these thoughts and ideas. This process has been highly positive, thanks to the active participation and attentive listening of our donor partners,” commented Dr. Movono.

Dr Movono reiterated that the establishment of the Pacific Tourism Research Cooperation Framework marks a significant milestone for the Pacific tourism industry. This framework aims to foster collaboration among stakeholders and address the identified challenges head-on. By nurturing a research ecosystem that genuinely serves the Pacific, we strive to create a sustainable and thriving tourism industry in the region.