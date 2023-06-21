RX-O2 Hyperbaric Clinics to Open New Location in Scottsdale, Offering Innovative Treatment for Long COVID and Anti-Aging
We're excited to expand our services to the Scottsdale community, and we believe that our state-of-the-art clinic will provide exceptional care for individuals seeking a boost in their health routine.”PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, June 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- RX-O2 Hyperbaric Clinics, a trusted provider of hyperbaric oxygen therapy, is thrilled to announce the opening of their new location in Scottsdale on July 1. With over 17 years of experience, RX-O2 has been dedicated to providing oxygen under pressure to the local community and expanding access to hyperbaric medicine for various treatment indications. The new clinic will offer a wide range of services including the treatment of long COVID, anti-aging, and health optimization.
Hyperbaric oxygen therapy (HBOT) has long been recognized for its healing properties. While traditionally used for non-healing wounds, this revolutionary treatment has proven to have numerous benefits for overall health and wellness. By exposing patients to 100% pure oxygen in a pressurized environment, HBOT promotes healing, reduces inflammation, and improves the quality of life.
According to recent studies, HBOT has shown promising results in the treatment of long COVID symptoms. Research indicates that this therapy can alleviate the persistent fatigue, brain fog, and respiratory issues experienced by individuals with long COVID, helping them regain their vitality and overall well-being.
In addition to long COVID, RX-O2 Hyperbaric Clinics is excited to offer treatments aimed at anti-aging and health optimization. Hyperbaric oxygen therapy has been shown to promote collagen production, improve skin tone, and enhance the body's ability to heal itself. By rejuvenating cells and reducing oxidative stress, HBOT can slow down the aging process and leave patients feeling revitalized.
"Our mission at RX-O2 Hyperbaric Clinics is to restore and promote health, wellness, and quality of life through Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy," said Alexander Borsand, MD, Clinic Safety Director and Head of Business Development. "We are excited to expand our services to the Scottsdale community, and we believe that our state-of-the-art clinic and highly trained medical team will provide exceptional care for individuals seeking a boost in their health routine.”
RX-O2 Hyperbaric Clinics has been recognized by the Arizona Hyperbaric Society for excellence in Hyperbaric Medicine and expanding access to HBOT. Dr. Marvin Borsand, the medical director, is a PHX Top Doc and an experienced cosmetic surgeon who understands the power of hyperbaric oxygen therapy in supercharging healing, reducing inflammation, and promoting overall wellness. The clinic boasts the largest hyperbaric provider in Arizona, with more FDA-approved chambers than any other clinic, including two walk-in wheelchair accessible hyperbaric chambers—the only ones of their kind in the state.
With the opening of their new location in Scottsdale, RX-O2 Hyperbaric Clinics is committed to providing innovative and effective hyperbaric oxygen therapy to the community. RX-O2 is dedicated to helping patients achieve optimal well-being and a higher quality of life.
About RX-O2 Hyperbaric Clinics
RX-O2 Hyperbaric Clinic, a trusted provider of hyperbaric oxygen therapy, is the culmination of over 50 years of hyperbaric experience, from a surgeon who used HBOT to help heal wounds to a Certified Hyperbaric Technologist with over 20 years of experience in Hyperbaric medicine. The clinics boast over 15 years of experience treating patients in prescription level hyperbaric chambers. The owners of Serenity A Breath for Life joined medical director Dr. Marvin Borsand to expand access to Hyperbaric medicine in Phoenix. Now with the ability to provide more than 65 treatments a day, RX-O2 has become one of the country's largest Hyperbaric clinics.
