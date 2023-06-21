PASQAL will Open a Quantum Computer Factory in Canada

(Left to right) Raphaël de Thoury, CEO of PASQAL Canada, Richard St-Pierre of DistriQ, Quantum Innovation Zone and Georges-Olivier Reymond, CEO of PASQAL.

The Canadian subsidiary of PASQAL is setting up a quantum computer factory in the DistriQ - Quantum Innovation Zone in Sherbrooke

This location is ideal to catalyze PASQAL's collaborations with academic institutions and industries in North America, ensuring a sustainable development in the growing quantum computing market.” — Raphaël de Thoury, CEO of PASQAL Canada