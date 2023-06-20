The United States and The Netherlands Reaffirm their Commitment to Pursuing Justice and Accountability for Russia’s Unlawful Invasion of Ukraine

NETHERLANDS, June 20 - News item | 20-06-2023 | 18:45

Yesterday, Dutch Minister of Justice and Security Dilan Yeşilgöz-Zegerius and Dutch Minister of Foreign Affairs Wopke Hoekstra met with U.S. Attorney General Merrick B. Garland in The Hague, where they discussed support to Ukraine in the face of Russia’s war of aggression that is causing death and destruction across Ukraine, and sowing instability around the world. Those responsible for atrocities in Ukraine must not go unpunished. The Ukrainian people deserve justice. The United States and the Netherlands are both deeply committed to domestic, regional, and international efforts to promote accountability and combat impunity in Ukraine. The International Centre for the Prosecution of the Crime of Aggression against Ukraine (ICPA) will play a critical role in the ecosystem for prosecuting atrocity crimes committed in Ukraine.

“Yesterday, I had the honor of meeting with Dutch Minister of Justice and Security Dilan Yeşilgöz-Zegerius, and Dutch Minister of Foreign Affairs Wopke Hoekstra, in The Hague, Netherlands,” said U.S. Attorney General Merrick B. Garland. “The U.S. partnership with the Netherlands is one of our oldest and closest, and our strong bilateral relationship is critically important as we confront common challenges. Ensuring accountability for Russia’s war crimes in Ukraine was at the top of our agenda. We are grateful that the Netherlands has agreed to host the International Centre for the Prosecution of the Crime of Aggression against Ukraine (the ICPA), which will be based at Eurojust. I am pleased to announce that I have appointed an experienced federal prosecutor, Jessica Kim, to serve as the United States’ Special Prosecutor for the Crime of Aggression and our representative in this important effort. We will continue to seek justice alongside, and stand with, our Ukrainian partners, for as long as it takes.”



“The Netherlands is the host nation to the International Centre for the Prosecution of the Crime of Aggression against Ukraine and is honored to do so,” said Dutch Minister of Justice and Security Dilan Yeşilgöz-Zegerius. “We view the ICPA as the first step towards justice for the crime of aggression committed by the Russian Federation and its leadership. We see the commitment by the United States to appoint a Special Prosecutor for the Crime of Aggression as very valuable and call on other states to support this endeavor to ensure justice and exclude impunity.”