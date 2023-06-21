Nominations for the Third Annual FosterMoreys Open Today
The FosterMoreys are an annual awards event recognizing outstanding work in showcasing the promise and potential of youth in foster care.LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, June 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Today FosterMore opened nominations for the 2023 FosterMoreys, the only awards event for organizations and individuals who lift up the promise and potential of young people in foster care.
“The FosterMoreys are a highly anticipated and inspirational event, celebrating the exceptional work by the people lifting up children and families touched by the foster care system,” said Jennifer Perry, FosterMore’s co-Founder. “In just its third year, the FosterMoreys have become a celebrated event in the child welfare and media industries. Too often the hard work and innovation of this field goes unrecognized.”
Nominations for the 2023 FosterMorey Awards can be made at www.FosterMore.org in the following categories:
• Content Creator of the Year — a writer, producer, show-runner, or actor whose work has helped to shine a positive light on youth in foster care.
• Journalist or Author of the Year — a member of the media or writer whose work has helped tell the valuable stories of youth and families impacted by the child welfare system.
• Organization of the Year — an organization (nonprofit, foundation, or child welfare agency) whose exceptional work has elevated the field.
• FosterMore Scholar of the Year— a foster youth and scholar who has made an impact on the foster care community through their resilience and hard work.
• Business of the Year — a corporation that has made an impact in the lives of youth in foster care through their operations.
FosterMore is a coalition of foundations and corporations working to advance a deeper understanding of foster care, greater empathy for those involved, and to provide opportunities for the public to engage and improve outcomes for youth in foster care.
