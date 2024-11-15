The 2024 FosterMorey Awards: Honoring Excellence in Child Welfare

The 2024 FosterMorey Awards celebrated individuals and organizations making an impact on youth in foster care.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- FosterMore is thrilled to announce the incredible success of the 2024 FosterMorey Awards, held virtually on November 13, 2024. Hosted by acclaimed actor and foster-adoptive mom Cleo King, the event brought together a vibrant community to celebrate the outstanding efforts of individuals and organizations making a transformative impact on the lives of youth in foster care This year’s event was marked by inspiring stories of resilience and dedication, culminating in the announcement of the winners and recognition of all nominees across five prestigious categories.And the Winners Are:• Content Creator of the Year: Laura Hazzard, ( https://www.tiktok.com/@fosterparenting ) honored for her impactful storytelling that amplifies the voices and experiences of foster youth.Nominees: Mayda Berrios, Nancy Mogy• Journalist or Author of the Year: Lara Love Hardin( https://www.laralovehardin.com ), recognized for her compelling memoir, The Many Lives of Mama Love, which sheds light on the complexities of foster care.Nominees: Roxanna Asgarian (We Were Once a Family), Rob Henderson (Troubled), Emi Nietfeld (Acceptance, A Memoir), Ed Williams• Organization of the Year: Kidspace ( https://kidspacemuseum.org ) and Comfort Cases ( https://comfortcases.org ), celebrated for their innovative programs and unwavering commitment to improving the lives of foster youth and their families.Nominees: Children’s Harbor, Give Back, Home Sweet Hope, Jenni’s Flower, Kids in Distress, Norco College Phoenix, One Simple Wish, Right Way, The Hands and Feet, We Are Loved• Business of the Year: Eisner Health ( https://eisnerhealth.org ), honored for its dedication to supporting foster youth and their families.Nominees: Fremantle Media, Get Fit Code LLC• FosterMore Scholar of the Year: All nominated scholars—Sakara Anderson, Sofie Fashana, Victoria Solorzano, and Hayson Tasher—were recognized for their academic excellence, hard work and commitment to helping others amidst immense obstacles and all were awarded $1,000 scholarships to support their educational journeys.Celebrating Impact and Building MomentumThe FosterMorey Awards brought together youth, advocates, and supporters from across the nation to honor these remarkable achievements. Attendees were inspired by powerful stories of triumph, the dedication of advocates, and the meaningful work being done to create a brighter future for youth in foster care.About FosterMoreFosterMore is a coalition of partners dedicated to shining a light on the potential of youth in foster care. Through awareness campaigns and programs, we aim to connect communities and resources to empower youth and their families.FosterMore extends heartfelt congratulations to this year’s winners and nominees and thanks everyone who participated in the event. Together, we’re shaping a brighter future for youth in foser care and driving change in the foster care community.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.