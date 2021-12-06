Discovery Takes Action to Support Employees Wishing to Become Foster Parents by Providing Extra Benefits
Our employees are not only our best assets, but that of our communities too. We want to support any of them wanting to become foster parents and serve children and families who are struggling.”LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Discovery Takes Action to Support Employees Wishing to Become Foster Parents by Providing Extra Benefits and working with FosterMore
Discovery, Inc. is officially becoming a Foster Care Friendly Workplace, a certification awarded by FosterMore to businesses that provide specific employee benefits for those wishing to become foster parents.
In addition to providing these benefits to foster parents, Discovery has been a supporter of FosterMore’s “Donate Your Small Talk” PSA campaign as part of its commitment to youth in foster care.
“Our employees are not only our best assets, but that of our communities too,” said Laurie Delahunty, Benefits Discovery. “We want to applaud and support any of them wanting to become foster parents and serve children and families who are struggling.”
“We are grateful for Discovery’s leadership and commitment to their employees and the youth in their communities,” said FosterMore co-founder Jennifer Perry. “We found that many individuals had considered fostering but feared their employer would not understand the demands on their time.”
Communities across America are struggling to find caring homes for the more than 400,000 young people in America’s child welfare system. FosterMore has a goal of 1 million workers being eligible for this benefit by 2023. If interested in participating, contact Kristen Pratt at (818) 943-5747 or kristenpratt@mac.com
About Discovery
Discovery, Inc. (Nasdaq: DISCA, DISCB, DISCK) is a global leader in real life entertainment, serving a passionate audience of superfans around the world with content that inspires, informs and entertains. Discovery delivers over 8,000 hours of original programming each year and has category leadership across deeply loved content genres around the world. Available in 220 countries and territories and nearly 50 languages, Discovery is a platform innovator, reaching viewers on all screens, including TV Everywhere products such as the GO portfolio of apps; direct-to-consumer streaming services such as discovery+, Food Network Kitchen and MotorTrend OnDemand; digital-first and social content from Group Nine Media; a landmark natural history and factual content partnership with the BBC; and a strategic alliance with PGA TOUR to create the international home of golf. Discovery’s portfolio of premium brands includes Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, and the multi-platform JV with Chip and Joanna Gaines, Magnolia Network, as well as OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network in the U.S., Discovery Kids in Latin America, and Eurosport, the leading provider of locally relevant, premium sports and Home of the Olympic Games across Europe. For more information, please visit corporate.discovery.com and follow @DiscoveryIncTV across social platforms.
About FosterMore
FosterMore is an unparalleled coalition of media and entertainment companies, foundations, non-profits, businesses and philanthropic organizations working to create greater understanding, empathy, and action to improve the future of youth in foster care. Working with corporations and prospective foster parents, FosterMore has developed the Foster Friendly Workplace certification, a set of sensible policies to support workers who seek to open their home to a child in need.
