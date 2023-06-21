Softlink IC to Showcase Innovative Legal Information Management Solutions at the AALL 2023 Conference
Softlink IC, announces participation at AALL 2023 Conference to exhibit, Liberty and illumin, designed for law libraries and legal information centers.
We are thrilled to participate in the AALL 2023 Conference and showcase our solutions tailored for law libraries and legal information centers.”BRISBANE, QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA, June 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Softlink Information Centers (Softlink IC), a global leader in library software solutions, is excited to announce its attendance at the prestigious American Association of Law Libraries (AALL) 2023 Conference. The event will take place from July 15-18, 2023, in Boston, MA, USA. Softlink IC will showcase its innovative legal information management solutions, Liberty and illumin, designed to support the unique needs of law libraries and legal information centers.
— Sarah Thompson, General Manager
The AALL Conference is an annual gathering of law librarians, legal information professionals, and industry experts. It offers a dynamic program of workshops, panel discussions, and keynote presentations aimed at helping attendees stay current with the latest developments in legal information management, research, and technology. For more information about the conference, visit the AALL Conference website.
Liberty, the powerful integrated library management system (ILMS) from Softlink IC, streamlines library operations and enhances patron experiences with its customizable search options, efficient cataloging tools, seamless integration with third-party databases, comprehensive circulation management, and detailed reporting and analytics.
illumin, Softlink IC's cutting-edge knowledge and research management platform, helps law libraries manage, track, and share their information and research services. Its intuitive interface, customizable templates, streamlined collaboration tools, integration with Liberty, and powerful search functionality make it an ideal solution for legal information professionals.
"We are thrilled to participate in the AALL 2023 Conference and showcase our solutions tailored for law libraries and legal information centers," said Sarah Thompson, General Manager at Softlink IC. "We believe that both Liberty and illumin can significantly improve the efficiency and effectiveness of legal information management, and we look forward to demonstrating their capabilities to conference attendees."
Softlink IC invites all AALL 2023 Conference attendees to visit their booth for product demonstrations and personalized discussions on how Liberty and illumin can meet their specific needs.
Sarah Thompson
Softlink International
+ +61 7 4839 7644
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
Other