Secretary of State Announces Removal of Houston County Registrar
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
Alabama Secretary of State Wes Allen announced that he has removed Dorothy Robbins from the Houston County Board of Registrars as a result of multiple violations.
“We simply will not allow someone who has operated in this manner to continue to serve as a member of the Board of Registrars,” Allen said. “We took the appropriate action in light of the circumstances.”
Robbins was removed after committing the following violations:
- Processed voter registration forms without signatures from the voters
- Made registrants active who had been convicted of disqualifying felony convictions
- Issued photo identification to non-registered voters, including individuals who had committed disqualifying felonies
- Registered a voter at her home address who does not reside there
- Processed voter registration forms without the required sign-off of a second registrar
She no longer has access to any office, equipment, systems or resources of the Board of Registrars.
-###-