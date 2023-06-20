Opinion | Federal judges in the Central Valley are overworked, but there is a solution

To further illustrate the problem, the Eastern District has one judge for every 1,362,552 residents. Rep. Jim Costa, D-Fresno, says that is “by far the highest in the state of California.” Now Costa and two other colleagues — fellow Democrat Doris Matsui of Sacramento and Republican Jay Obernolte of Hesperia — have authored a bill they call the CASE Load Act, which stands for “Creating Additional Seats to Ease Legally Overburdened Adjudicators’ Dockets Act. ” Its bill number is House Resolution 3223.