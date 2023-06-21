Dogs unleash paw-sitive vibes at Wondercide.
Clyde and Tucker, Wondercide pets, help bring comfort and happiness to those in need through their work as therapy dogs.
Every day is Take Your Dog to Work Day at the Company.AUSTIN, TEXAS, USA, June 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Wondercide welcomes furry friends every single day. The office is a doggie haven where tails wag, paws tap, and productivity soars to new heights. Taking dogs to work has an array of benefits for both employees and four-legged companions. In fact, a report from the National Library of Medicine found that, “people who brought their pet companions to work have lower self-reported stress at work. In addition, the highest perceived function of pets in the workplace is to reduce stress, reported by owners, managers, and non-owners. Allowing dogs into the workplace can also reduce the stress related to the personal life of dog-owners. Dog-owners who are allowed to bring a dog to work feel less stressed than do colleagues who either leave their dog at home or in a dog-care facility, making pet-friendly policies an instrument for better employee work–life balance.”
Clearly, it's a win-win situation. Still, that doesn’t mean friendly furry ones run the office. Pet parents are still in charge. For companies that are interested in taking dogs to work, here are a few guidelines to ensure a harmonious work environment for all.
Dogs rule, and still have rules.
● Responsible pet parenting:. Dogs must be well-behaved and healthy, with a penchant for good grooming. The rules include responsible pet ownership. All pups must be spayed or neutered. Leashes are a must, keeping furry colleagues in check and in their owners' physical presence at all times. This avoids "paws-on" mishaps during important conference calls and meetings.
● Respect boundaries: Not everyone is as head-over-heels in love with dogs as pet parents are. If employees are allergic to or fearful of a co-workers' fluffy companions, boundaries are respected by keeping the pups at a distance. Strategically place doggie gates to maintain a sense of calm and order throughout the day. This fosters a comfortable and inclusive atmosphere.
● Keep it clean: Cleanliness is commitment at the workplace. Employees must pick up after their adorable fur balls with no mouse traps left behind. Doggie waste containers, poop pickup bags and doggie gates help maintain a sense of calm throughout the day.
The company’s employees can attest to the boundless joy that dogs bring to the office. Lucy, for instance, waits by her owner's front door every morning, leash in mouth, excited for another day of work. If that's not dedication, we don't know what is.
Bow wow to good times.
Beyond the cute and cuddly factor, there are many measurable and anecdotal benefits to having our pets with us at work, including providing more opportunities to come together as teammates and colleagues.
In an article in Time, it was noted that Jennifer Fearing, co-author of “Dogs at Work: A Practical Guide to Creating Dog-Friendly Workplaces,” said that pets also could provide an opportunity for collaboration across departments:
“You discover, when walking across the office to pet a cute dog, cross-pollination between your work,’ she said. "You really wouldn’t have had the idea to work together, but because you struck up a conversation about the dog, you discover an opportunity that produces some synergy that wouldn’t have otherwise existed.”
Dogs bring employees together over a common (and cute!) experience.
The overall benefits of having a pet at work are positively overwhelming. That’s why Wondercide continues welcoming furry friends in the office every day. The company encourages you to do the same: Take those dogs to work and see how everything from morale to productivity improves. It’s time to let pawsitivity reign supreme.
About Wondercide
As seen on Shark Tank, Wondercide is an Austin-based company that has protected over 2 million families from bugs since 2009, and the ticker is still running! The company provides plant-powered, lab-proven solutions for those looking for alternatives to conventional pest control products and services. Wondercide’s pest protection line up is safe around the whole family when used as directed and exceeds the same effectiveness standards required for conventional products, harnessing the power of nature to do the job.
As a Green America Gold Certified business for high standards in social and environmental impact, the company is woman-founded and led, family-friendly, and driven by Fierce Love® to help you Protect Your Pack® – pets, family, kids, homes, indoors and outdoors, and everything in-between. Products are available at Wondercide.com, Amazon with free shipping for Prime members, independent retailers, and Chewy. Come be part of our pack at Wondercide.com, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, Twitter, Pinterest, YouTube, and LinkedIn.
Affiliate available through Amazon and for Wondercide.com through ShareASale or Aspire.
