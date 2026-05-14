White Plains Brings the World Cup to Its Streets with Soccer Fest 2026

White Plains Soccer Fest 2026, a citywide free celebration inspired by the FIFA World Cup 2026™, turning downtown into a dynamic, fan-filled destination for residents and visitors alike.

Free Citywide Celebration to Feature Downtown Takeover with Watch Parties and Live Programming

WHITE PLAINS, NY, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- This summer, White Plains will transform into a hub for the global game. The City of White Plains today announced White Plains Soccer Fest 2026, a citywide free celebration inspired by the FIFA World Cup 2026™, turning downtown into a dynamic, fan-filled destination for residents and visitors alike.The citywide soccer takeover will feature three large-scale Live Match Watch Parties on June 14, June 27, and July 11, where fans can gather to watch international matchups on giant outdoor screens in the heart of the city. The celebration kicks off June 11 with opening ceremonies and a vibrant Parade of Flags. From Mamaroneck Avenue to Library Plaza, White Plains will come alive with flags, storefront displays, and immersive street visuals that set the stage for a shared, citywide experience. Soccer Fest 2026 is about more than watching the games. It’s about bringing people together,” said White Plains Mayor Justin Brasch. “These events celebrate global culture, community spirit, and the energy that soccer inspires, while showcasing downtown White Plains as a vibrant gathering place.” Mayor Brasch added, “We are thrilled that White Plains Hospital, our White Plains BID, Westchester Soccer Club, I LOVE NY, and so many others, have all come aboard as partners. White Plains has long been a destination for shopping, dining, and entertainment, and that reputation will be even stronger with Soccer Fest 2026. No other municipality in Westchester is offering this scale of event dedicated to the World Cup and its fans.”“Soccer has a unique way of bringing people together across cultures, generations, and backgrounds,” said Susan Fox, CEO of White Plains Hospital. “We are proud to sponsor Soccer Fest 2026 and support an event that promotes community connection, active lifestyles, and shared experiences during this historic global moment.”Each watch party is designed as more than a viewing experience. Attendees will enjoy live performances, contests and interactive experiences, with programming from partners 107.1 The Peak and WHUD. Hands-on soccer activities will invite participation from fans of all ages, including human foosball, soccer darts, pop-up goals, and the “Guess Your Kick Speed” challenge. Families can also enjoy face painting, games, crafts, and a variety of activities designed for kids, teens, and adults.Throughout the festival, visitors can explore interactive art and installations and selfie-ready moments across downtown. Additional programming includes an outdoor movie night at Library Plaza, a soccer gaming tournament for teens, and themed block parties such as “Rock the Block,” extending the energy across multiple dates. The festival will also launch with a meaningful community conversation.On June 11, “Kicking Off the Mental Health Conversation: Support, Self-Care, Soccer!” will bring together residents of all ages for a family-friendly event that connects soccer, wellness, and community. Led by the Westchester County Department of Community Mental Health under the leadership of Commissioner Michael Orth, the program will raise awareness for the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline and NAMI Westchester, while highlighting how movement, play, and team connection can support emotional resilience and a stronger sense of belonging. Food and drink add to the energy of the experience, as White Plains’ popular restaurants and local purveyors offer something for every palate in a vibrant, open-air festival setting throughout downtown.“White Plains has a unique energy. It’s a dynamic city that’s always engaging and creating opportunities for people to come together,” said Christopher Gomez, Commissioner of Planning for the City of White Plains. “Soccer Fest builds on that spirit. It brings the world to our streets while showcasing everything that makes White Plains such a welcoming place to be.” White Plains Soccer Fest 2026 is supported by a Market New York grant awarded through Empire State Development and I LOVE NY, New York State’s Division of Tourism.For the full event schedule and updates, visit WPSoccerFest.com

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