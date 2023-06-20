Author Nancy Manet appears at American Library Association Conference 2023, Signing Her Book for LGBTQ Families

Nancy Manet, author of My Expansion, stands in her kitchen. She is wearing a leather jacket and belt and smiles nicely at the camera.

Nancy Manet, author of My Expansion, stands in her kitchen.

The book cover for My Expansion. A dark green background, with light rays moving across the page. In the center, Big Bear and their cub, touch noses.

"My Expansion" book cover photo.

This is the image of the logo award. It is red lettering on gold background and reads indie reader approved

the Indie Reader Approved logo

Fresh from a recording at Abbey Road Studios in London, Nancy signs her children's book focusing on her struggle to break free from rigid thinking.

I discovered my first child to be like a field of wildflowers. In my quest for perfection, I erred by being rigid and rule-driven instead of parenting with love and grace.”
— Nancy Manet

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Small-Tooth-Dog Publishing Group is delighted to announce the appearance of singer-songwriter and author Nancy Manet at the upcoming American Library Conference at McCormick Place in Chicago, Illinois. Nancy Manet will sign copies of her latest book, "My Expansion," and meet fans at the Independent Book Publishers Association exhibitor booth (#3711) at 3:00 PM on Saturday and 11:30 AM on Sunday.

Released as an adaptation of Nancy's soon-to-be-released song, "My Expansion" captures her journey of reconciling a strict, dogmatic religious upbringing with her profound desire to love and support her free-spirited daughter. Through vivid poetry, Nancy poignantly portrays her struggle and ultimately finds her way toward understanding and acceptance.

Illustrated by Michelle Buvala, "My Expansion" showcases the enchanting tale of Big Bear and their cub through captivating artwork, making it an engaging and accessible read for young audiences. The book is available for order from local independent bookstores and online retailers.

Nancy is happy to offer a limited number of "My Expansion" copies exclusively for attendees of the American Library Conference. These limited edition copies will be available for signing at Booth 3711 on Saturday and Sunday. Due to the high demand and limited supply, conference attendees must visit the booth early to secure their copy during each of Nancy’s 30-minute signing times.

Writing from east Texas, Nancy Manet shares her experience, stating, "My upbringing led me to expect my children to conform like perfectly-potted tulips in a neat row. However, I discovered my first child to be more like a field of wildflowers. In my quest for perfection, I erred by being rigid and rule-driven instead of parenting with love and grace."

Nancy's early life story of hardship, betrayal, and abandonment paved the way for her present-day success as an entrepreneur. Confronted with a choice between embracing her LGBTQ daughter or rejecting her, Nancy defied dogmatic, religious ideologies and embraced genuine love and empathy for her child. She firmly believes that rigid thinking and expanding love and empathy cannot coexist.

Don't miss the opportunity to meet Nancy Manet and have your limited edition copy of "My Expansion" personally signed at the American Library Conference. Join us at Booth 3711 on Saturday and Sunday to engage with this author who fearlessly explores parental love, acceptance, and personal growth.

For more information about Nancy Manet and her book "My Expansion," please visit the publisher at smalltoothdog.com/myexpansion.

Sean Buvala
The Small Tooth Dog Publishing Group LLC
+1 623-252-1420
staff@smalltoothdog.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram

You just read:

Author Nancy Manet appears at American Library Association Conference 2023, Signing Her Book for LGBTQ Families

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Religion


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Sean Buvala
The Small Tooth Dog Publishing Group LLC
+1 623-252-1420 staff@smalltoothdog.com
Company/Organization
The Small Tooth Dog Publishing Group LLC
1453 N Dysart Rd Ste 106 #265
Avondale, Arizona, 85323
United States
+1 623-226-8326
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

We are a small, niche-based publishing company in Arizona. We publish books on the arts and creativity for adults and kids. We want to build personally-rewarding and profitable relationships with our authors, illustrators, and staff. We are a diverse, friendly, and welcoming company supporting and incorporating members (and allies) of marginalized communities. We want to encourage you to pursue your purpose in life.

Small Tooth Dog Publishing Info

More From This Author
Author Nancy Manet appears at American Library Association Conference 2023, Signing Her Book for LGBTQ Families
"The Gecko is On the Cover" - Arizona-Based Husband and Wife Team Release Educational Picture Book for Preschoolers
Texas-Based Author Receives National Recognition for Her New Children's Book
View All Stories From This Author