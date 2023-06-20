Author Nancy Manet appears at American Library Association Conference 2023, Signing Her Book for LGBTQ Families

Nancy Manet, author of My Expansion, stands in her kitchen. "My Expansion" book cover photo. the Indie Reader Approved logo

Fresh from a recording at Abbey Road Studios in London, Nancy signs her children's book focusing on her struggle to break free from rigid thinking.

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Small-Tooth-Dog Publishing Group is delighted to announce the appearance of singer-songwriter and author Nancy Manet at the upcoming American Library Conference at McCormick Place in Chicago, Illinois. Nancy Manet will sign copies of her latest book, "My Expansion," and meet fans at the Independent Book Publishers Association exhibitor booth (#3711) at 3:00 PM on Saturday and 11:30 AM on Sunday.

Released as an adaptation of Nancy's soon-to-be-released song, "My Expansion" captures her journey of reconciling a strict, dogmatic religious upbringing with her profound desire to love and support her free-spirited daughter. Through vivid poetry, Nancy poignantly portrays her struggle and ultimately finds her way toward understanding and acceptance.

Illustrated by Michelle Buvala, "My Expansion" showcases the enchanting tale of Big Bear and their cub through captivating artwork, making it an engaging and accessible read for young audiences. The book is available for order from local independent bookstores and online retailers.

Nancy is happy to offer a limited number of "My Expansion" copies exclusively for attendees of the American Library Conference. These limited edition copies will be available for signing at Booth 3711 on Saturday and Sunday. Due to the high demand and limited supply, conference attendees must visit the booth early to secure their copy during each of Nancy’s 30-minute signing times.

Writing from east Texas, Nancy Manet shares her experience, stating, "My upbringing led me to expect my children to conform like perfectly-potted tulips in a neat row. However, I discovered my first child to be more like a field of wildflowers. In my quest for perfection, I erred by being rigid and rule-driven instead of parenting with love and grace."

Nancy's early life story of hardship, betrayal, and abandonment paved the way for her present-day success as an entrepreneur. Confronted with a choice between embracing her LGBTQ daughter or rejecting her, Nancy defied dogmatic, religious ideologies and embraced genuine love and empathy for her child. She firmly believes that rigid thinking and expanding love and empathy cannot coexist.

For more information about Nancy Manet and her book "My Expansion," please visit the publisher at smalltoothdog.com/myexpansion.