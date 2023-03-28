"The Gecko is On the Cover" - Arizona-Based Husband and Wife Team Release Educational Picture Book for Preschoolers

the gecko is on the cover- yellow cover with black words and a watercolor gecko facing downward. written by Sean Buvala and Michelle Buvala

The Gecko is On the Cover - Book Cover

Michelle Buvala stands smiling under a mesquite tree

Michelle Buvala, Illustrator and Author

Sean Buvala stands in front of a microphone on a stage. He is looking off to the left.

Sean Buvala is a professional storyteller and author.

Featuring hand-drawn watercolor collages and easy read-along text, the book helps children learn directional words as little gecko finds new places to hide.

...squeals of delight from my six-year-old grandchild when reaching the conclusion of this book.”
— Online Reviewer

TOLLESON, AZ, USA, March 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Sean and Michelle Buvala, an Arizona-based husband and wife team, have just released a picture book for preschool children titled "The Gecko is On the Cover." Focusing on "directional words," the book follows a desert gecko as it hides in unusual places, including a very big surprise ending.

The book features gentle and fun art and words encouraging the young child to read along. The Buvalas hope their work will help children learn to read and understand directional words while having fun. One online reviewer said the work produced "...squeals of delight from my six-year-old grandchild when reaching the conclusion of this book."

"We wanted to create a book that would help children learn and have fun at the same time," said Sean Buvala. "We think 'The Gecko is On the Cover' is a great way to introduce directional words (that is, prepositions) to young children in a fun and engaging way."

The Buvalas have been creating books and stories for children for over 20 years. Michelle has illustrated a number of books, and Sean has a variety of titles he has authored. Their "Small-Tooth-Dog Publishing Group" has released award-winning books from authors across the United States.

Sean says, "We've had a very productive spring so far as we just launched three new books for kids while we were at the Tucson Festival of Books last March." Michelle adds, "We're working on having more books that fit in with the Sonoran desert life. Just about everybody has had a house gecko or two wandering around their home here in the desert."

"The Gecko is On the Cover" is now available online and in select bookstores.

About

We are a small, niche-based publishing company in Arizona. We publish books on the arts and creativity for adults and kids. We want to build personally-rewarding and profitable relationships with our authors, illustrators, and staff. We are a diverse, friendly, and welcoming company supporting and incorporating members (and allies) of marginalized communities. We want to encourage you to pursue your purpose in life.

Small Tooth Dog Publishing Info

"The Gecko is On the Cover" - Arizona-Based Husband and Wife Team Release Educational Picture Book for Preschoolers
