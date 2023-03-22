Texas-Based Author Receives National Recognition for Her New Children's Book

"My Expansion" book cover photo. Nancy Manet, author of My Expansion, stands in her kitchen. the Indie Reader Approved logo

"My Expansion" honored with an “IndieReader Approved” designation. This helps bookstores, libraries, parents, and schools know a book is an outstanding choice.

(The book) is an original, creative, and compassionate story to encourage and offer guidance to a child…the messages it conveys are as much directed at parents as they are at children.” — IndieReader

HOUSTON, TX, USA, March 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Texas-based singer-songwriter Nancy Manet’s new children’s book, "My Expansion", was recently honored with an “IndieReader Approved” designation. This recognition helps bookstores, libraries, parents, and schools know that a book stands out in its category.

In the evaluation on the IndieReader site, the reviewer wrote that Nancy’s book “... is an original, creative and compassionate story to encourage and offer guidance to a child…the messages it conveys are as much directed at parents as they are at children.”

Nancy says, “I am honored at the designation from IndieReader. The book’s story is personal, and I wanted to show the importance of unconditional love in families. The reviewer understood the true intent of this book. It’s so affirming that another publishing professional can see that love and message I wanted to send."

Putting into print an adaptation of her song of the same name, Nancy writes in free-verse poetry about her struggle to balance a strict, dogmatic religious upbringing with her deep desire to love and support her free-spirited daughter.

Presented in the books as the tale of Big Bear and their cub, the bright illustrations by artist Michelle Buvala help to make the text a true love story. It’s approachable and entertaining for young readers. "My Expansion" is available for order from your local independent bookstore and online sellers. For more information, visit smalltoothdog.com/myexpansion.

Arizona-based The Small-Tooth-Dog Publishing Group released "My Expansion." Sean Buvala, the publisher, says, “We’ve got a team of people who’ve created award-winning books. It’s always an honor and morale boost to have an outside source validate the work we’re happy to do.”

Rich illustrations, done with watercolor cut-paper collages by Michelle Buvala, make this book a delightful way to open up family communication.

The book (ISBN 978-1947408371) is available everywhere. Nancy is available for interviews and appearances. Inquiries and requests can be sent to staff@smalltoothdog.com.