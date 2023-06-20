Transportation Commission awards one $3.49 million contract in June

CHEYENNE, Wyo. – The Wyoming Transportation Commission awarded a $3.49 million contract for a Wyoming Department of Transportation construction project during its June 15 regular business meeting.

Coggins & Sons Inc., based out of Colorado, was awarded their bid for a project involving structure work, traffic control, drainage and other work on US Highway 14 at mile marker 69.8 just west of Ranchester in Sheridan County. The contracted completion date is November 30, 2023.

The project is primarily funded with federal dollars. Almost all WYDOT projects are awarded to the lowest bid.