NIH Publishes FY 2025 HIV/AIDS Professional Judgment Budget
The National Institutes of Health (NIH) Office of AIDS Research (OAR) has released the Fiscal Year 2025 NIH HIV/AIDS Professional Judgment Budget: Accelerating Progress and Promise in HIV Research (PDF, 1.39MB).
OAR is legislatively mandated to develop the annual NIH HIV/AIDS Professional Judgment Budget, which highlights accomplishments in HIV research during the previous year and estimates the amount of additional funds needed to advance research in specific high-priority areas, as outlined in the FY 2021–2025 NIH Strategic Plan for HIV and HIV-Related Research.
The FY 2025 NIH HIV/AIDS Professional Judgment Budget requests $3.953 billion for NIH HIV/AIDS research—an increase of $659 million, or 20 percent, over the FY 2023 enacted budget of $3.294 billion. The document highlights key scientific investment opportunities across four areas:
- Basic research to promote discovery and advance HIV science
- Development and assessment of novel interventions
- Translation, implementation, and dissemination of HIV research discoveries to optimize public health impact
- Infrastructure and workforce development to enhance capacity and increase diversity
Visit the OAR website to learn more and download the full FY 2025 NIH HIV/AIDS Professional Judgment Budget.