NIH Publishes FY 2025 HIV/AIDS Professional Judgment Budget

The National Institutes of Health (NIH) Office of AIDS Research (OAR) has released the Fiscal Year 2025 NIH HIV/AIDS Professional Judgment Budget: Accelerating Progress and Promise in HIV Research (PDF, 1.39MB).

OAR is legislatively mandated to develop the annual NIH HIV/AIDS Professional Judgment Budget, which highlights accomplishments in HIV research during the previous year and estimates the amount of additional funds needed to advance research in specific high-priority areas, as outlined in the FY 2021–2025 NIH Strategic Plan for HIV and HIV-Related Research.

The FY 2025 NIH HIV/AIDS Professional Judgment Budget requests $3.953 billion for NIH HIV/AIDS research—an increase of $659 million, or 20 percent, over the FY 2023 enacted budget of $3.294 billion. The document highlights key scientific investment opportunities across four areas:

Basic research to promote discovery and advance HIV science

Development and assessment of novel interventions

Translation, implementation, and dissemination of HIV research discoveries to optimize public health impact

Infrastructure and workforce development to enhance capacity and increase diversity

Visit the OAR website to learn more and download the full FY 2025 NIH HIV/AIDS Professional Judgment Budget.