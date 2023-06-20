Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,515 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 461,148 in the last 365 days.

NIH Publishes FY 2025 HIV/AIDS Professional Judgment Budget

Content From: NIH Office of AIDS ResearchPublished: June 20, 20231 min read

Topics

HIVAIDS_Research_Budget

The National Institutes of Health (NIH) Office of AIDS Research (OAR) has released the Fiscal Year 2025 NIH HIV/AIDS Professional Judgment Budget: Accelerating Progress and Promise in HIV Research (PDF, 1.39MB). 

OAR is legislatively mandated to develop the annual NIH HIV/AIDS Professional Judgment Budget, which highlights accomplishments in HIV research during the previous year and estimates the amount of additional funds needed to advance research in specific high-priority areas, as outlined in the FY 2021–2025 NIH Strategic Plan for HIV and HIV-Related Research.

The FY 2025 NIH HIV/AIDS Professional Judgment Budget requests $3.953 billion for NIH HIV/AIDS research—an increase of $659 million, or 20 percent, over the FY 2023 enacted budget of $3.294 billion. The document highlights key scientific investment opportunities across four areas:

  • Basic research to promote discovery and advance HIV science 
  • Development and assessment of novel interventions
  • Translation, implementation, and dissemination of HIV research discoveries to optimize public health impact  
  • Infrastructure and workforce development to enhance capacity and increase diversity 

Visit the OAR website to learn more and download the full FY 2025 NIH HIV/AIDS Professional Judgment Budget.

You just read:

NIH Publishes FY 2025 HIV/AIDS Professional Judgment Budget

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more