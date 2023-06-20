GET TOGETHER FOUNDATION’s 9th Annual Charity Concert Event , The Canyon (Agoura Hills), CA – July 3rd 2023 at 5:30pm
The GET TOGETHER FOUNDATION's annual concert event, this year hosted by Carnie Wilson at The Canyon located at 28912 Roadside Dr., Agoura Hills, CA 91301 at 6pmLOS ANGELES, CA, USA, June 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The GET TOGETHER FOUNDATION will have its annual concert event, this year hosted by Carnie Wilson from power pop band Wilson Philips, at The Canyon located at 28912 Roadside Dr., Agoura Hills, CA 91301, with musical entertainment provided by The Tribe band - a collective of Los Angeles-based socially inspired musicians and singers who perform concerts for important causes to help make a difference in the community. The Tribe supports the Get Together Foundation’s efforts, dedicated to providing aid, care, and comfort to those in need, especially kids and families. Event proceeds will benefit the Get Together Foundation’s programs that help homeless and underprivileged kids & families including their music enrichment program, “Together in Tune.” Special guests participating of The Tribe’s themed concert, “Neil Young Rascals” include Charlie Ingui of The Soul Survivors, Elliot Lurie of Looking Glass, pianist/composer Don Randi (The Wrecking Crew, Nancy Sinatra), George Bunnell bassist from the Strawberry Alarm Clock, keyboardist JT Thomas (Rita Coolidge), The Honeys, drummer Dann Gillen (Annie Lennox), singer/songwriter Freebo (Bonnie Raitt), singer/songwriter Richard T Bear, actress/singer Rebecca Holden (Knight Rider, General Hospital), and more expected.
ABOUT THE GET TOGETHER FOUNDATION
The Get Together Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization located in Chatsworth California, committed to action since 2004. They focus on assisting children and families, which includes bridge housing shelters, mobile meal delivery, crisis relief, and a music enrichment program serving underprivileged kids throughout Southern California. With the help of several valued partners, GTF has been able to deepen its reach in the community. Their work spans Southern California, providing cooperative services with several other action-based organizations.
“Since the beginning, my wife Mare and I have always been inspired by the 60s ideals of peace, togetherness, and love to help solve contemporary problems such as systematic homelessness. We have developed a unique way to unite music-lovers and social activist in service of worthy causes, with the common goal of bringing about change. We are an action-based organization making a difference” –Kevin Wachs, Co-Founder
“Our Music Enrichment Program for underprivileged kids has become the logical step to making a significant difference for the kids who will become our future. We are overjoyed to be able to offer this program which gives these kids a means of developing their artistry and possibly change their lives forever. We know how powerful it is to put music in peoples’ lives.” ---Lauri Reimer, Director of Programming
GTF’s PROGRAMS:
MUSIC ENRICHMENT FOR UNDERPRIVILEGED KIDS - “Together in Tune”
Launched in early 2022, this program brings musical experiences to underprivileged youth from 7 to 17 years of age and is offered in Boys & Girls Clubs in the San Fernando Valley as well as in after school programs and homeless shelters serving underprivileged kids and families. The program offers opportunities for kids to develop their artistry through song and musical expression in a fun, non-threatening learning environment. Musical experiences range from music enrichment classes, sing-along, music games for fun and learning, choir for holidays, to learning to play musical instruments such as guitar, piano, recorder, and percussion. The program is offered at NO CHARGE to students or facilities. Teachers/counselors, instruments, and supplies are all provided by GTF. Music teachers and counselors are selected and hired based on their knowledge, skills, teaching experience, and ability to work well with kids. They are screened and trained. In addition to after school programs, GTF offers ‘mini camps’ during holiday and summer breaks. Through our “sponsor a kid for music” campaign, kids get to develop their musical interests and growth in their music studies. Instruments are granted to those who show continued interest. We are always looking for new opportunities to set up our program.
CRISIS RELIEF
At the onset of the COVID-19 Pandemic in March 2020, GTF took immediate action and developed a hand- wash kit program with help from L.A. Care, Restaurant Depot, and its parent company, Earthly Body. These kits, containing hand-wash soap, purified water, hand towels, and an information card, and assembled by our volunteers, were donated to LAHSA, the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority, LA County’s main agency servicing homeless families and individuals. The program grew and is now servicing several homeless agencies through the greater Los Angeles area including The Midnight Mission.
FOOD DELIVERY - “TAKIN’ IT TO THE STREETS”
Our mobile meal program delivers hot, healthy meals to children and families without access to kitchens or shelters. Our CARE-a-VAN has brought, nutritious and balanced meals to those temporarily housed in motel districts or living in encampments. We continue this effort with Rock & Eat Pop-ups and on-demand requests.
BRIDGE HOUSING
Casa de Vida is our rapid re-housing family crisis shelter in the San Fernando Valley in cooperation with Hope of the Valley. With the additional support programs, social services, health care, parenting classes, food donations, employment assistance, and special events, the goal is to transition families quickly into permanent housing, with tools and life skills to help build a more promising future.
Keri Ann Kimball
Kimball Entertainment
+1 310-721-4912
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok
Other
Get Together Foundation