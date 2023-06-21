Huddle House Launches Multi-Unit “Bold Flavors” Menu Test
Flavor-packed chicken and burgers lean into heat and savory taste profilesATLANTA, GA, USA, June 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Huddle House, the neighborhood gathering place that brings friends and family together over delicious food served from the heart, leans into robust flavors with a market test in dozens of locations for a line of chicken and burgers, with offerings for breakfast, lunch, and dinner.
“Consumer trends continue to focus on heat and savory in menu preferences. This new lineup of test products—with craveable offerings for both chicken and burger lovers — offers both,” said Jorge Pederzini, Vice President of Marketing for Huddle House.
Big, Bold, Burgers
The bold burger lineup features the following juicy handhelds, served with French Fries or Tater Tots.
Green Hatch Chile Burger: Two all-beef seasoned patties stacked with Pepper Jack cheese, topped with spicy sweet green hatch chiles, grilled onions, and smothered with red pepper ranch sauce on a toasted, buttery brioche bun.
Sweet Vidalia Southern Burger: Two all-beef seasoned patties topped with Cheddar cheese, Applewood smoked bacon, grilled onions, and dill pickle chips with Huddle House® Vidalia Onion sauce on a toasted, buttery brioche bun.
Nacho Momma Burger: Two all-beef seasoned patties layered with American cheese, topped with salsa verde, tortilla strips, jalapeño peppers, lettuce, tomato, and Cheddar cheese sauce on a toasted, buttery brioche bun.
Prime Rib Tips Burger: A seasoned all-beef patty topped with tender prime rib tips, grilled onions with a savory au jus, a homemade garlic sauce, and Swiss cheese on a toasted, buttery brioche bun.
Sweet Heat Chicken
The Sweet Heat Chicken lineup features Huddle House® Signature Hot Honey sauce topped offerings. The Sweet Heat Chicken offerings are served with a choice of French Fries or Tater Tots (excluding the Chicken & Waffle).
Southern Fried Chicken Coleslaw Sandwich: Crispy Southern fried chicken breast on dill pickle chips, drizzled with Huddle House® Hot Honey sauce and topped with Applewood smoked bacon, fresh homemade coleslaw on a toasted, buttery brioche bun.
Sweet Heat Fried Chicken Sandwich: Crispy Southern fried chicken breast on dill pickle chips, drizzled with Huddle House® Hot Honey sauce on a toasted, buttery brioche bun.
Hot Honey Fried Chicken Biscuit: Crispy Southern fried chicken breast, drizzled with Huddle House® Hot Honey sauce, and topped with a fried egg (any style), Applewood smoked bacon, Pepper Jack cheese on a fluffy, buttery biscuit.
Hot Honey Chicken & Waffle: A freshly made golden waffle topped with three Huddle House crispy Southern fried chicken tenders, drizzled with Huddle House® Hot Honey sauce, and topped with powdered sugar. Served with two eggs (any style).
Huddle House did not disclose specific locations but confirmed the test is currently underway at 30+ locations across the country. No end date is available.
For more information, including locations and menu, visit www.HuddleHouse.com.
About Huddle House
Committed to serving “Any Meal, Any Time,” Huddle House restaurants have become icons in the communities they serve throughout the country by “Bringing Friends and Family Together, Over Delicious Food, Served from the Heart”. The core values on which the brand was founded – serving freshly prepared, quality home-style food in a warm, friendly environment that brings the community together – are as true today as they were when it was founded in 1964.
Today, the brand has nearly 300 locations open or in development. It has been named one of the Top 200+ Franchises by Franchise Times, ranked among Thrillist’s list of “Regional Breakfast Chains that Should Be Everywhere,” and named a Top 500 Chain Restaurant by Restaurant Business.
Huddle House Inc. is an Ascent Hospitality Management brand. The company embraces innovation to grow and evolve its companies and people.
To learn more about Huddle House franchise opportunities, visit huddlehousefranchising.com and for more information about the brand, visit the company website at huddlehouse.com.
