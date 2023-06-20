FDLE arrests four in major theft ring across state

For Immediate Release

June 20, 2023



FORT MYERS, Fla. – Agents with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) made several arrests of suspects in an organized theft ring based out of the Miami area with operations spanning across 14 Florida counties.



Agents arrested Daryl Machado, 37, of Miami, his wife Diana Sanchez, 50, of Miami, Gualberto Rodriguez, 74, of Miami, and Miguel Sanchez Cardosa, 48, of Naples, for their involvement in the theft ring. They face charges of racketeering, conspiracy to commit racketeering, multiple counts of burglary, grand theft and dealing in stolen property.



FDLE’s Sebring Field Office initiated the investigation in May of 2021 after detectives from the sheriff’s offices in Collier, Lee and DeSoto counties provided agents with information on theft ring-related activities. Throughout the investigation, FDLE received support from multiple agencies around the state and helped agents and analysts to dismantle the criminal organization.



The investigation revealed that the theft ring targeted high value heavy equipment and construction machinery such as skid steer machines, mini excavators, utility terrain vehicles (UTVs), and trailers used to transport the machinery. The thefts started around April 2020, and in a two-year period, the FDLE’s Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) investigation linked the ring to 28 thefts totaling more than $1.7 million. Some of the stolen equipment was recovered during the investigation.



Machado and Sanchez were arrested in Miami by FDLE agents on June 5. Rodriguez has been served with charges, but was already in custody in St. Johns County for a skid steer theft. Sanchez Cardosa was arrested in Collier County on June 9 for his role, including buying one of the stolen skid steers. Together, they face a combined 72 felony counts.



Attorney General Ashley Moody said, “These criminals stole more than $1.7 million worth of heavy construction machinery over two years, spanning 14 counties. The defendants now face a heavy load of more than 70 felony counts and I look forward to my statewide prosecutors handling this case.”



Florida Department of Law Enforcement Commissioner Mark Glass said, “The capture of these four individuals would not be possible without our crucial law enforcement partners across the state of Florida. Anyone who dishonors the rights of ownership and commits these schemes will not be tolerated. I commend our agents and partners for their efforts to continue keeping our communities safe.”



The case will be prosecuted by Attorney General Ashley Moody’s Office of Statewide Prosecution.



FDLE’s case remains active.



For Further Information Contact:

FDLE Office of Public Information

(850) 410-7001



