National Family Law Firm, WhitbeckBennett, Continues Expanding With New Oklahoma City, Oklahoma Partner
Dawn Williams has over 25 years of legal experience in Oklahoma
WhitbeckBennett’s dedication to building trust and providing aggressive yet compassionate legal representation perfectly aligns with the values I have worked by for years.”OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- National Family Law Firm, WhitbeckBennett continues to expand its nationwide reach with the addition of a new partner, Dawn Williams, at their Oklahoma City, OK office.
— Dawn Williams, Partner, WhitbeckBennett, Oklahoma City, OK
Dawn Williams is joining the growing team of attorneys based in WhitbeckBennett’s Oklahoma City, Oklahoma office. Ms. Williams has been practicing law in the State of Oklahoma for over 25 years.
John Whitbeck, founder and Managing Partner of WhitbeckBennett, launched the firm in April of 2020 with aspirations to seek out future locations for expanding its practice to reach families across the Nation. The family law firm was founded with a vision to provide struggling families with strong legal advice, acting as their advocate during some of life’s most difficult times.
“I am excited to have an attorney with Dawn Williams’ skill and experience join our firm,” stated Whitbeck. “We are very excited to work with her to serve the families of Oklahoma.”
WhitbeckBennett is the first national family law firm to serve both men and women. Focusing its practice on the areas of law that affect everyone in the family, WhitbeckBennett’s mission is to serve families with compassion, trusted advice, and fearless advocacy. WhitbeckBennett’s practice areas include Divorce, Child Custody, Child & Spousal Support, Domestic Violence & Protective Orders, Adoption, Guardianship, Guardian ad Litem, Mediation, and Estate Planning.
“WhitbeckBennett’s dedication to building trust and providing aggressive yet compassionate legal representation perfectly aligns with the values I have worked by for years,” says Williams. “I am looking forward to joining the team in Oklahoma City and helping our clients protect what matters most.”
To learn more about WhitbeckBennett, please visit www.wblaws.com.
WhitbeckBennett – WhitbeckBennett was founded to be a law firm for your family. This means we have focused our practice around the areas of law that affect everyone in your family. Our aggressive yet compassionate team of highly responsive and competent attorneys help individuals get the best result possible in the most difficult of times. Families need to be able to trust that their lawyers are giving their best efforts to achieve the client’s goals. Clients also need to know that their lawyer will be responsive and communicate with them consistently and as quickly as possible. WhitbeckBennett attorneys have built their practices around these philosophies and their success on behalf of clients can be traced to our aggressive and compassionate approach to the cases we handle.
