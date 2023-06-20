Tuesday, June 20

Child care costs more than college in Washington state

The average annual cost of sending a toddler to daycare in Washington tops $14,000, according to a new report — and it’s about $2,100 more than sending your child to the University of Washington for a year. The report released last week by the Annie E. Casey Foundation shows how deeply families struggle to stay afloat while working and paying for child care — and how some have been forced to quit jobs to stay home with a kid. Child care costs have increased by 220% since 1990, outpacing inflation, per the report. In Washington state, the average annual cost for center-based toddler care is $14,355. That’s 39% of a single parent’s median income or 12% of a family’s, according to the report, which is based on the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2022 National Database of Childcare Prices. Only five other states — Colorado, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Minnesota and New York — and Washington, D.C., had a higher average annual cost for this type of care. Continue reading at Axios. (Tory Lysik)

How much money does your family need to survive in Washington? This report says $77k a year

About one in three Washington households are not making enough money to make ends meet, according to recently released data from a national research group called United for ALICE. Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed (ALICE) describes people who are working, making more than the Federal Poverty Level, but not making enough money to cover their basic needs where they live. In 2021, the Federal Poverty Level for a family of four with two children in childcare, was $26,500 a year. ALICE data says the same family in Washington needs $77,328 per year minimum just to survive. ALICE data provides a better picture of what needs to be done to “leverage local resources to have an impact on the things that matter in particular, how can we help people have more productive fulfilling lives.” Continue reading at KNKX. (Ted S. Warren)

State will launch ‘refund bureau’ for fines paid in overturned drug cases

Thousands of people whose drug possession convictions got nixed by the state Supreme Court’s Blake decision will soon have a simpler path to get money back for fines they paid. Next month, the state’s Administrative Office of the Courts will launch the Blake Refund Bureau, an online portal through which people can obtain reimbursements for court-ordered fines or fees tied to convictions vacated as a result of the landmark 2021 ruling. There have been 262,767 convictions for felony drug possession since 1971, according to the Washington State Patrol. Of those, it is estimated 150,000 people could be owed money when their convictions are vacated. An additional 150,000 misdemeanor marijuana charges may also be eligible for vacation, according to the Administrative Office of the Courts. Lawmakers earmarked $50 million for reimbursements and $47 million to help defray costs to courts, prosecutors and defense attorneys tied to vacating charges and adjusting sentences of incarcerated or supervised people with convictions under the old law. Continue reading at Everett Herald.

Associated Press

Microsoft says early June disruptions to Outlook, cloud platform, were cyberattacks

Axios

“Hidden” costs of homeownership in Seattle area tops $20K

Child care costs more than college in Washington state

Columbian

Clark County and its cities to gain $27 million in opioid crisis settlement

Camas’ Everett Street analysis enters 3rd phase; city hopes to improve corridor for walkers and drivers

Editorial: In Our View: Terminal 1 site wise investment for region (Cleveland)

Everett Herald

State will launch ‘refund bureau’ for fines paid in overturned drug cases

World Refugee Day event set for Tuesday at Everett Community College

Comment: UW sending new professors on a bus tour of state

Comment: Historical argument for making community college free

Comment: Our real inflation problem is expansion of wealth gap

Editorial: You’re now paying for the carbon from car’s tailpipe

Editorial: Federal, state courts respect Native kids, tribes

Olympian

Those with past drug conviction fines can be reimbursed online starting in July. Here’s how

WA Supreme Court upholds Voting Rights Act. Franklin County must change its elections

Tri-Cities flower shop that wouldn’t serve same-sex wedding has new LGBTQ-friendly owner

WA State Historical Society releases ‘Black Washington’ app in time for Juneteenth holiday

Olympia’s third Juneteenth Celebration Festival spotlights Black joy and healing

Trustees vote to raise tuition, other student fees at The Evergreen State College

Peninsula Daily News

Fire near lake at 10 percent contained

Port of Port Townsend to apply for $2.3 million grant

Puget Sound Business Journal

Deal gives WA company huge share of mass-timber production

CEO pay climbed again in 2022, but gains are tapering

Seattle Medium

There Can’t Be Reparations Without Climate Justice

Seattle Times

Push for National Reparations Legislation Slows, Activists and Elected Officials Press On

WA ferry service on several routes won’t return to normal this year

As Pell Grants return for incarcerated students, how will higher ed shake out in WA prisons?

Amtrak’s Seattle maintenance-base plans would take over a Sodo street

Juneteenth draws thousands to Seattle celebrations

Editorial: Run buses to Mount Rainier

Spokesman Review

‘We are our ancestors’ wildest dreams’: Juneteenth creates space for grassroots organizing

Large wildfire in Walla Walla area threatening homes and agriculture

Getting There: North Spokane Corridor work gets underway to span Spokane River

Opinion: Reimagining downtowns in Washington

Wenatchee World

Affordable housing forum opens the floor to questions from Wenatchee valley residents on housing crisis

Yakima Herald-Republic

Yakima Valley students training for hard-to-fill jobs receive WAVE scholarships

Yakima airport director says Sea-Tac flights could return in November

With water cuts a reality, Yakima Basin farmers find new ways to stretch a precious resource

Opinion: WA Cares isn’t perfect, but it’s a necessary start

KOMO 4 TV (ABC)

Seattle police work to rebuild relationships at Juneteenth celebration, recruit new officers

Washington officials say now is the time to prepare for wildfire smoke

Why did Seattle City Council halt a 900-unit SODO housing proposal?

Juneteenth celebration event in Olympia focuses on past, present, and future of country

KNKX Public Radio

How much money does your family need to survive in Washington? This report says $77k a year

June temperatures briefly passed key climate threshold. Scientists expect more such spikes

KUOW Public Radio

WA lawmaker hails tribes’ victory in SCOTUS adoption ruling (Stearns)

Kids in this small Washington town worry about food when school is out for summer

How to lose money if you’re a working woman? Have kids

Cascadia Daily News

Juneteenth celebration brings entertainment, education to community

More than 150 graduate from Northwest Indian College

Opinion: NOAA keeps our working waterfronts healthy and safe

Opinion: Juneteenth: Reflect. Act. Celebrate.

Opinion: Council member: Bellingham protects Lake Whatcom water with land purchases

MyNorthwest

No more co-pays for breast cancer screenings in Washington (Wilson)

Striking researchers, postdocs reach tentative agreement with UW

Seattle to get new area code as 206 runs out of numbers

West Seattle Blog

TUESDAY: City Council briefing on ‘racing zone’ designation that could pave way for speed cameras on Alki, Harbor, West Marginal

FOLLOWUP: Westside Pickleball League cleans NCSWAC courts, adds lines, hosts tournament