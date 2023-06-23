National Association of Neonatal Therapists (NANT) Announces Call for Abstracts for Annual NANT Conference
NANT is now accepting abstract submissions for Oral and Poster Presentations for the NANT 14 Conference April 11-13, 2024, in Florida.CINCINNATI, OHIO, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- NANT is the professional organization that supports neonatal therapists’ professional and personal development by providing highly focused continuing education, resources, standards, mentoring, and connection while advancing the specialty globally.
National Association of Neonatal Therapists is hosting their annual conference, NANT 14 – Champions of Neonatal Development from April 12-13, 2024, with pre-conference workshops and welcome reception on April 11, 2024. This international conference is the only one of its kind and will be held at the Sandestin Golf & Beach Resort in beautiful Miramar Beach, FL.
This highly attended 3-day conference allows champions of neonatal development to experience leading-edge presentations on a range of neonatal therapy topics, learn from industry partners who supply specialized products and services, and network with esteemed colleagues from around the globe.
NANT 13 Attendees comments include, “So much great information provided, leaving us inspired and ready to implement change in our own units,” and “Loved this conference and the collaboration it fosters amongst neonatal therapists.”
To improve neurodevelopmental outcomes for infants, neonatal therapists continue to expand their knowledge and evolve as clinicians, researchers, collaborative team members, and leaders— while collectively advancing the field of neonatal therapy.
Sharing valuable work at this internationally attended conference is a powerful way to champion neonatal development and elevate the care of these tiny patients and families.
NANT invites neonatal professionals and parent advocates to submit abstracts for NANT 14! The call for abstracts is open from June 12 – August 14, 2023.
Sue Ludwig
National Association of Neonatal Therapists
+1 866-999-5524
info@neonataltherapists.com