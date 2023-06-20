Maryland State Police Investigating Fatal Two-Vehicle Crash In Somerset County

June 20, 2023

(EDEN, MD) – Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred Monday evening in Somerset County.

The deceased, identified as Awatif Ibrahim, 65, of Princess Anne, Maryland was pronounced deceased at the scene by emergency medical personnel. She was the front passenger of a Toyota Corolla involved in the crash. The driver of the Toyota identified as a 70-year-old male, and a rear passenger, identified as a 28-year-old female, both of Princess Anne, Maryland, were transported by ambulance to Tidal Health Peninsula Regional Medical Center for treatment of their injuries.

The driver of a Jeep Grand Cherokee involved in the crash, identified as a 32-year-old male, and a passenger, identified as a 35-year-old male, both of Chestertown, Maryland, were also transported by ambulance to Tidal Health for treatment of their injuries.

Shortly after 5 p.m., troopers from the Princess Anne Barrack responded to northbound U.S. Route 13 at MD Route 529 in Eden, Maryland for the report of a two-vehicle crash. According to a preliminary investigation, the Toyota was traveling east on MD Route 529 in the median crossover at the intersection of U.S. Route 13 while a Jeep was traveling north on U.S. Route 13. The Toyota failed to yield to the Jeep and entered the roadway which subsequently caused the Jeep to strike the passenger side of the Toyota. Investigators do not believe speed or impaired driving were a factor in this crash.

U.S. Route 13 northbound was closed for approximately four hours following the crash. Personnel from the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration assisted with road closures. Personnel from the Princess Anne Police Department and the Somerset County Sheriff’s Office also assisted on the scene. The Maryland State Police Crash Team is leading the investigation.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation…

