MIND 24-7 CEO Jeff Spight Receives Ernst & Young's Entrepreneur Of The Year® Pacific Southwest Award

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- MIND 24-7 is thrilled to announce that Jeff Spight, Chief Executive Officer, has been honored with the prestigious Entrepreneur of the Year® Pacific Southwest Award by Ernst & Young (EY). This esteemed accolade recognizes entrepreneurs from California (San Diego & Orange County), Arizona, Nevada, New Mexico and Hawaii who have demonstrated exceptional vision and leadership in their respective industries.

Spight was officially named one of the winners on June 16, 2023, during a special event held in San Diego, Calif., to honor the remarkable contributions made by him and other distinguished entrepreneurs. Since the award was established in 1986, the program has recognized more than 11,000 executives in the United States.

Spight, who co-founded MIND 24-7 in 2021, has been the guiding force behind the company’s values-based vision to drastically change the way people access mental health care. The care model Spight helped develop provides urgent mental health care around the clock—regardless of patients’ ability to pay—alleviating the long wait people have endured due to provider shortages and overcrowded emergency departments. He has driven impressive growth over the past 21 months, opening four clinics that have served more than 31,000 patients during that time.

“It’s such an honor to be recognized among such an illustrious group of entrepreneurs,” Spight said. “The work we do every day at MIND 24-7 is making a significant difference to those who need mental health care. The team members here work incredibly hard every day to make that happen—and this award is really a testament to the impact the team has had in our communities.”

AJ Jordan, EY Americas Entrepreneur of the Year Program director said of the award winners: “Every year, we are completely blown away by the accomplishments of our Entrepreneur of the Year Regional Award winners, and 2023 is no different. They are change-makers and champions of business and community, and we are so proud to be honoring them. We can't wait to see how these leaders will continue to improve lives and disrupt industries.”

MIND 24-7 is fundamentally changing the landscape of accessible behavioral health by offering walk-in urgent mental health and substance abuse services such as Express Care, Crisis Care and Progressions (individual and group counseling). MIND 24-7 fills the gap for those seeking help by being available right when they need it — 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. Using innovations in value-based care models to improve and expand access to care, MIND 24-7 not only enhances quality patient care, but reduces pressure on the system, reducing costly emergency room visits, in-patient treatment and readmissions for crisis care.

