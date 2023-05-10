EY Announces Jeff Spight of MIND 24-7 as an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2023 Pacific Southwest Award Finalist

Entrepreneur Of The Year celebrates ambitious entrepreneurs who are building bolder futures

If this recognition contributes in any way to helping another person get the help they need or desire, then we have achieved the ultimate goal.” — Jeff Spight, MIND 24-7 CEO & Co-Founder

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, May 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) today announced that Jeff Spight, CEO of MIND 24-7, was named an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2023 Pacific Southwest Award finalist. Now in its 37th year, Entrepreneur Of The Year is one of the preeminent competitive business awards for transformative entrepreneurs and leaders of high-growth companies who are building a more equitable, sustainable and prosperous world for all.

Spight was selected by an independent panel of judges. Entrepreneurs were evaluated based on their demonstration of building long-term value through entrepreneurial spirit, purpose, growth and impact, among other core contributions and attributes.

“It is an honor to be recognized among an amazing group of entrepreneurs,” Spight says. ”While this is an individual recognition, my hope is that it is clear our successes are due in large part to my amazing team. And if this recognition contributes in any way to helping another person get the help they need or desire, then we have achieved the ultimate goal.”

Throughout his more than 20-year career in health care and health care management prior to co-founding MIND 24-7, Spight repeatedly came face to face with an unfortunate reality: The U.S. was failing to provide adequate access to mental health care.

MIND 24-7 is fundamentally changing the landscape of accessible mental health care by offering walk-in urgent mental health services. With a commitment to treating people of all ages, regardless of their ability to pay, MIND 24-7 fills the gap for those seeking help by being available whenever they need it — 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. MIND 24-7 currently operates four walk-in mental health clinics in metro Phoenix.

The Entrepreneur Of The Year program has recognized more than 11,000 entrepreneurs throughout the U.S. since its inception in 1986, and it has grown to recognize business leaders across 145 cities in over 60 countries around the world.

About MIND 24-7

MIND 24-7 is fundamentally changing the landscape of accessible behavioral health by offering walk-in urgent mental health and substance abuse services such as Express Care, Crisis Care and Progressions (individual and group counseling). MIND 24-7 fills the gap for those seeking help by being available right when they need it — 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. Using innovations in value-based care models to improve and expand access to care, MIND 24-7 not only enhances quality patient care, but decreases pressure on the system, reducing costly emergency room visits, inpatient treatment and readmissions for crisis care. Learn more about MIND 24-7 at www.mind24-7.com.

About Entrepreneur Of The Year®

Entrepreneur Of The Year® is the world’s most prestigious business awards program for unstoppable entrepreneurs. These visionary leaders deliver innovation, growth and prosperity that transform our world. The program engages entrepreneurs with insights and experiences that foster growth. It connects them with their peers to strengthen entrepreneurship around the world. Entrepreneur Of The Year is the first and only truly global awards program of its kind. It celebrates entrepreneurs through regional and national awards programs in more than 145 cities in over 60 countries. National Overall Award winners go on to compete for the World Entrepreneur Of The Year® title. Visit ey.com/us/eoy.

