MIND 24-7 Announces Three-Year CARF Accreditation

Highest-possible accreditation signifies the organization’s commitment to quality

A Three-Year Accreditation is the highest possible CARF accreditation level, which is an outstanding feat for an organization as new as MIND 24-7.” — Angela Pon, MIND 24-7 Chief Compliance Officer

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, March 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Just 16 months after opening the doors of its first clinic, MIND 24-7 has earned a Three-Year CARF Accreditation. The Three-Year Accreditation from the Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities applies to the following services:

● Crisis Stabilization: Mental Health (Adults)

● Crisis Stabilization: Mental Health (Children and Adolescents)

● Outpatient Treatment: Mental Health (Adults)

● Outpatient Treatment: Mental Health (Children and Adolescents)

CARF accreditation is an indication of MIND 24-7’s commitment and dedication to improving the quality of life for those it serves. An organization receiving a Three-Year Accreditation has put itself through a rigorous peer review process. It has demonstrated to a team of surveyors during an on-site visit its commitment to offering programs and services that are measurable, accountable and of the highest quality.

“A Three-Year Accreditation is the highest possible CARF accreditation level, which is an outstanding feat for an organization as new as MIND 24-7,” said Angela Pon, Chief Compliance Officer at MIND 24-7. “We are incredibly proud of our staff, whose hard work is reflected in this prestigious accomplishment.”

In its accreditation report, CARF cited multiple areas of strength for MIND 24-7. Of particular note were the organization’s:

● Highly competent leadership team and organizational structure that includes collaborative, multidisciplinary teams who work together

● Company culture that attracts an amazingly dedicated workforce at all levels and makes sure they feel highly valued

● Welcoming facilities, which CARF cited as immaculate, serene and non-institutional

● Unique first-responder approach with dedicated entrances and lounges

● Multiple levels of care, including an express model that diverts unnecessary observations/stabilization admissions through medication management as well as a Progressions (ongoing counseling) program to fill the gaps for those who don’t already have an outpatient provider

Additionally, CARF commended MIND 24-7 staff for embracing a patient-centered perspective to service delivery, using technology to reach patients, supporting the full spectrum of patient needs in creative and innovative ways and providing care in a manner that takes into consideration the safety of patients, staff and first responders.

“MIND 24-7 is changing the way people access mental health care, and CARF accreditation demonstrates how we can successfully embrace innovation in care delivery and exceed the expectations of the industry at the same time,” said MIND 24-7 CEO Jeff Spight. “As we look to open additional clinics in Arizona and across the country, this accreditation is an important indicator of high-quality care that may ease the minds of individuals who are new to our clinics.”



ABOUT MIND 24-7

MIND 24-7 is fundamentally changing the landscape of accessible behavioral health by offering walk-in urgent mental health and substance abuse services such as Express Care, Crisis Care and Progressions (individual and group counseling). MIND 24-7 fills the gap for those seeking help by being available right when they need it — 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. Using innovations in value-based care models to improve and expand access to care, MIND 24-7 not only enhances quality patient care, but reduces pressure on the system, reducing costly emergency room visits, in-patient treatment and readmissions for crisis care. Learn more about MIND 24-7 at www.mind24-7.com.

ABOUT CARF

CARF is an independent, nonprofit accrediting body whose mission is to promote the quality, value and optimal outcomes of services through a consultative accreditation process and continuous improvement services that center on enhancing the lives of the persons served. Founded in 1966 as the Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities, and now known as CARF International, the accrediting body establishes consumer-focused standards to help organizations measure and improve the quality of their programs and services. For more information about the accreditation process, please visit CARF at www.carf.org.