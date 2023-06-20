Zesty.io Revolutionizes Content Marketing Insights with Integration of Google Analytics 4

Zesty.io GA4 Integration Screenshot

Marketers Regain Universal Analytics Capabilities and More Business Insight Using GA4 on Zesty.io Platform

With the Google sunset of Universal Analytics, marketers have lost familiar tools to a more technically complicated GA4. Zesty bridges that gap by making it easy to find and interpreting that data. ” — Randy Apuzzo, CEO of Zesty.io

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Zesty.io, the leading content management system, is excited to announce its groundbreaking integration with Google Analytics 4 (GA4), marking a new era in content marketing. This first-of-its-kind collaboration aims to unearth difficult-to-find data within the GA4 interface by providing actionable insights within the Zesty.io platform, allowing marketers to continue delivering exceptional customer experiences seamlessly.

With the Google sunset of Universal Analytics, marketers have lost familiar tools to a more technically complicated GA4. Zesty bridges that gap by making it easy to find data that was once easy to find, and pushing it further by interpreting that data. This in turn reduces the cost of integration and needs for separate, expensive A/B content testing software in favor of version change analytics.

Zesty.io, as a content management system, is in a unique position to know the content version history and their unique URL patterns which map to Google analytics data. With this data, Zesty drives unseen insight to marketers by displaying which version of content performed best. This will enable marketers to understand their customers on a granular level and tailor their content, campaigns, and experiences accordingly, resulting in increased conversions, customer loyalty, and business growth.

"Zesty.io is proud to integrate with Google Analytics, a global leader in data analytics and digital marketing," said Randy Apuzzo, CEO of Zesty.io. "By combining Zesty.io's powerful content management system with Google Analytics 4's cutting-edge insights, we are giving Zesty.io customers the edge over their competitors by giving unseen insight into their content performance as it changes over time."

The integration enables seamless data synchronization between Zesty.io and Google Analytics 4, allowing marketers to access comprehensive analytics directly within the Zesty platform. New reporting dashboards provide a unified view of their website performance and visitor behavior. This streamlined approach empowers marketers to make data-driven decisions, iterate quickly, and optimize their marketing efforts with ease.

The new reports in the Zesty platform include:

- Version Comparisons: Zesty automatically matches GA4 data to versions of content published, so marketers can quickly identify which versions of their content are more performant.

- Per Page Analytics: Zesty is the first hybrid CMS to provide per-page analytics views for marketers, allowing for deep insights into performance at the webpage level.

- Built In A/B Testing and Analytics: The first CMS to provide the ability for marketers to compare the performance of two different landing pages to help them learn why one landing page performs over another.

- Actionable Insights: Zesty also uses machine learning to provide information to marketers about their content, such as pages that are “winners” gaining in performance and conversions and “losers” that are not as performant.

"We are excited to collaborate with Zesty.io to enrich our customers' experience and drive marketing excellence," said Todd Sabo, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Zesty.io. "This integration of Google Analytics 4 with Zesty.io's powerful web content management system will empower marketers worldwide to execute world-class experimentation programs and gain valuable performance insights instantly."

"With the GA4 integration, my team is able to get faster access to valuable data for our business," said Christopher Robinson, Vice President of Content at Blue Pixel Creates, a Zesty.io partner. "Data that was once hard to build reports for is built instantly in Zesty, giving our marketing team a competitive advantage for mutual clients."

The Zesty.io and Google Analytics 4 integration represents a significant milestone in empowering marketers to leverage cutting-edge technology and data insights to drive exceptional results. By combining the strengths of these two industry leaders, marketers can unlock new levels of personalization, improve campaign performance, and deliver outstanding customer experiences. This in turn reduces the cost of integration and needs for separate expensive A/B content testing software in favor of version change analytics.

For more information, please refer to the Zesty.io website announcement.

