Zesty.io Announces Release of Marketplace for Customers to Integrate Their Preferred Technology Tools with the Zesty CMS

Zesty.io today announces the release of the Marketplace, a portal for customers to integrate their favorite technologies with Zesty’s headless CMS at the core.

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Zesty.io,a future-proof SaaS Digital Experience Manager (DXP) with a hybrid headless content management system (CMS) at its core and used by organizations like Epic Games, Sony, and NBA teams to launch and manage high traffic websites, mobile apps and digital content, today announced the release of the Marketplace, a portal for customers to integrate their favorite technologies with Zesty’s headless CMS at the core.

The marketplace comes equipped with key applications that customers can integrate in one click, including analytics, e-commerce, marketing, and development tools. The Zesty Marketplace also features three Zesty-built apps that any Zesty user can leverage for free:

- Zesty Layouts: Build page schema visually with this drag-and-drop tool

- Zesty Live Editor: Update content, metadata and code directly on a webpage through this Chrome extension

- Google Analytics App: See detailed insights about your site traffic and visitors with this built-in Analytics dashboard

“Zesty offers a robust API which can go beyond web content and page presentations,” says Randy Apuzzo, Zesty.io Founder and CEO. “To take advantage of that, we are opening up a marketplace so new applications can be rapidly developed inside our CMS. Combining Zesty's robust API with other marketing application APIs will provide best-of-breed tools for marketing teams and their developers.”

“The new marketplace creates a space to further customize the Zesty experience,” says Gisele Blair, Director of Customer Success. “Developers will be able to leverage Zesty’s REST API library to create modules within an instance or extensions to work off the browser. Devs can also build apps to integrate 3rd party tools right into the Zesty UI.”

Access the marketplace by navigating to Zesty.io/marketplace. When customers are signed into their instance of Zesty, they can easily integrate an app with one click. For questions or partnerships with Zesty, please contact marketing@zesty.io.