Zesty.io Announces New Okta Single Sign On Integration

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Zesty.io, the leading web content management system, today announced the new Single Sign On (SSO) integration with Okta, a popular cloud-based identity and access management solution. This integration strengthens Zesty.io's commitment to providing enterprises with enhanced security and advanced identity and access management functionalities. Okta becomes the 4th SSO option for Zesty users among Google, Microsoft, and Github.

The integration adds more flexibility to the solution in the area of identity and access management functionalities for enterprise. As organizations continue to prioritize security and data protection, the integration of Okta with Zesty.io empowers enterprises to streamline their identity and access management processes. With Okta's robust capabilities, organizations can ensure secure and seamless user authentication, as well as gain greater control over user access to the Zesty.io platform.

"We are excited to partner with Okta and integrate their industry-leading identity and access management solution with Zesty.io," said Randy Apuzzo, CEO of Zesty.io. "This integration aligns with our mission to provide enterprise customers with multiple secure options to access our content management system. By leveraging Okta's advanced features, Zesty.io customers can enjoy easy access to our platform while gaining more governance options for their organizations."

With this integration, Zesty.io customers can leverage Okta's robust authentication and user management features to secure and control access to their web content management system. Okta's Single Sign-On (SSO) functionality offers a seamless experience by allowing users to log in to Zesty.io and other integrated applications with a single set of credentials, improving productivity and secure access. It also grants the organization more control to add or remove employees’ access to the Zesty.io system.

The Zesty.io and Okta integration comes at a time when organizations are seeking comprehensive security solutions to protect their digital assets and comply with stringent data privacy regulations. With this integration, Zesty.io demonstrates its commitment to staying at the forefront of content management and delivering the highest standards of security to its customers. Additionally, Okta streamlines ever-changing enterprise teams, and this integration allows businesses to better oversee and adapt to changes without singular granular control worries.

For more information view Okta's integration page or Zesty.io's announcement.



Zesty.io is a SaaS enterprise headless hybrid content management system for creating, managing and distributing consumer web experiences globally.



