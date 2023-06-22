WebRezPro Partners with HelloShift for Seamless Guest Messaging and Self-check-in
Joint solution streamlines communication for guests and staff to improve operational efficiency and guest satisfaction.
This integration helps hoteliers improve guest experience and satisfaction with less administrative effort, maximizing value for our clients.”CALGARY, AB, CANADA, June 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- WebRezPro property management system for independent hotels, inns, vacation rentals, and resorts now offers direct integration with top-rated hotel messaging app HelloShift to automate routine text messages and provide guests with a seamless contactless check-in experience.
— Frank Verhagen
Travelers demand self-service options, and HelloShift's all-in-one app makes it easy for hoteliers to provide them. The unified platform centralizes communications with guests and between staff and includes fully integrated staff collaboration tools to improve operational efficiency and guest satisfaction scores.
Together with WebRezPro, HelloShift automates messages at key touchpoints—for example, before check-in, in-stay, and post-stay—to enhance guest experience and drive upsell revenue while streamlining operations.
“Facing the dual challenges of high guest expectations and staffing issues in the post-pandemic era, we've teamed up with WebRezPro to help hoteliers switch to a digital setup,” says Sudheer Thakur, HelloShift CEO. “Thanks to the power of HelloShift's comprehensive hotel operations platform and WebRezPro's flexible APIs and strong support, we're turning two systems into one smooth-running solution for hotel management.”
The integrated solution seamlessly shares reservation information between the two systems to automate routine text messages and contactless check-ins, reducing manual workflows and ensuring every guest receives personalized service.
“The pandemic accelerated the digital transition in hotels, and there’s no going back,” said Frank Verhagen, founder and president of WebRezPro. “We're excited to partner with HelloShift to offer our clients a seamless solution for modernizing their operations to drive more efficiency and stay relevant and competitive. This integration helps hoteliers improve guest experience and satisfaction with less administrative effort, maximizing value for our clients.”
About HelloShift
HelloShift helps modern hoteliers go digital with Guest Messaging, Contactless Check-in, Staff Collaboration, Housekeeping Management and more. Hotel guests receive automated, routine messages, consult the hotel digital guidebook, and pre-check-in via their mobile device. Hotel teams use HelloShift to work together across buildings, floors, shifts, and departments with up-to-date visibility into room status via the Housekeeper mobile app. For more information, visit HelloShift.com.
About WebRezPro
WebRezPro is a powerful, easy-to-use cloud property management system for all accommodation types and sizes. The fully integrated and automated system simplifies daily operations to save time, improve guest experience, and maximize revenue. Bringing the benefits of cloud software to 2000+ properties in 45 countries, WebRezPro provides industry-best data protection, including PCI compliance, EMV certification, two-factor authentication, secure SSL encryption, and more. Launched in 2003, WebRezPro is a product of World Web Technologies Inc., an internet marketing and software company for tourism and hospitality since 1994. For more information, visit webrezpro.com.
Mike Berezowski
World Web Technologies Inc.
+1 800-221-3429
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube