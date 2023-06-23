CLEVELAND.COM AND THE PLAIN DEALER NAME SPYGLASS A FOUR-TIME WINNER OF THE NORTHEAST OHIO TOP WORKPLACES 2023 AWARD
SpyGlass has been awarded a Northeast Ohio Top Workplaces 2023 award for the fourth consecutive year.
CLEVELAND, OH – June 23, 2023 ̶ SpyGlass, an industry-leading provider of telecom and technology expense management (TEM) audits and SaaS solutions, has been awarded a Top Workplaces 2023 honor by cleveland.com and The Plain Dealer. This win is the fourth consecutive time the company has been featured on the list.
— Ed DeAngelo, co-founder and co-president of SpyGlass
Headquartered in Westlake, Ohio, the company is continually inspired by its employees that serve over 13,000 clients across North America and is focused on best-in-class technology expense service fueled by an unmatched company culture.
“We’re proud to be recognized as a Top Workplace in Northeast Ohio four years running, and even prouder of our team who consistently reflect SpyGlass values with each other, our clients, and the communities we serve,” said Ed DeAngelo, co-founder and co-president of SpyGlass. “This honor comes at an exciting time for our company — we just celebrated our 20th anniversary and are very excited about the SaaS, cloud, and complementary managed service offerings we’ve designed to meet the demand for our clients of all sizes. Our current and future success wouldn’t be possible without the hard work, dedication, and engagement of our team members.”
“Our team and culture are the biggest part of who we are as a business, and it’s important for us to never lose sight of that as we continue to grow and scale,” said Brad Clark, co-founder and co-president of SpyGlass. “We use every piece of employee feedback as a learning opportunity to increase our efforts and be one of the best workplaces in the Northeast Ohio community and beyond.”
The Top Workplaces list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage LLC., which is based solely on anonymous employee feedback and measures 15 culture drivers that are critical to the success of any organization, including alignment, execution, and connection.
“Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees,” said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. “That's something to be proud of. In today's market, leaders must ensure they’re allowing employees to have a voice and be heard. That's paramount. Top Workplaces do this, and it pays dividends.”
In addition to this recent honor, SpyGlass has been recognized as a 2023 Smart Culture Award winner, and one of the country’s fastest-growing companies on the Crain’s 52, Weatherhead 100, and Inc. 5000 lists.
About SpyGlass
SpyGlass is an industry leader in technology expense audits and SaaS services. Thousands of clients from a wide variety of industries across the U.S. and Canada trust our powerful technology expense management SnapShot Audit and SpyCare® managed service to review and improve their technology service billing. The SpyGlass team of technology expense experts provides invaluable industry-specific insight to optimize the technology cost center for bottom-line profit acceleration.
