Introducing: Alternative Careers in Sports Academy (ACSA)

The Best Organization to Help Individuals Meet Their Sports Career Goals.

We offer unique and poignant sports educational learning experiences and programs to our ACSA members that would enable them to dominate the sports industry and meet their career goals.” — Roderick Liptrot, President of ACSA

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, June 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Alternative Careers in Sports Academy (ACSA) is pleased to announce its grand opening and launch to serve the sports industry community. ACSA presents and trains athletes, college students, recent graduates, career path changers, and parents in various developmental areas of the sports industry through comprehensive and holistic learning experiences and programs.

ACSA aims to revolutionize the sports industry by cultivating and empowering its members through five pillar programs:

1. Athletes Program - provides amateur and professional athletes coaching, career planning, cognitive assessment and training, rules of money, rules of taxes, investment planning, insurance benefits, and leadership development courses and programs.

2. NIL Student-Athletes Program - provides high school and college student-athletes academic coaching, career planning, cognitive assessment and training, rules of money, rules of taxes, investment planning, insurance benefits, and leadership development courses and programs while fulfilling their NIL commitments.

3. Professionals Program - provides college students, recent graduates, and career path changers training in various alternative sports careers or professions that support athletes and the sports industry.

4. Parents Program - provides parents with educational events, training, programs, and workshops on contracts, finance, investment planning, insurance benefits, management, marketing, mental and physical health, and NIL to support their athlete(s).

5. Sports Camps & Events - provides specialized training and coaching within organized tournaments and competitions in various sports for high school, college student-athletes, amateur, and professional athletes to help improve their skills, techniques, and overall performance.

Led by a team of experienced professionals in academic coaching, branding, career planning, cognitive assessment and training, financial literacy, investment planning, insurance benefits, leadership development, and management, ACSA is poised to provide different, comprehensive, and holistic learning experiences and workforce development for growth and meeting career goals through ACSA Talks, flexible knowledge and information sharing formats within intimate and large settings.

At ACSA, we understand the challenges various sports industry-related individuals face. We are committed to providing excellent sports career and workforce development educational programs. Our dedicated team of subject matter experts (SMEs) develops comprehensive and holistic learning experiences to cultivate and empower ACSA members and participants while fostering long-term partnerships for their growth and career goals.

About Alternative Careers in Sports Academy (ACSA) - www.acsacademy.net:

We cultivate and empower athletes, college students, recent graduates, career path changers, and parents by providing comprehensive and holistic learning experiences for their growth and career goals.