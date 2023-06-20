Mike Ladge named to Forbes’ “Best-In-State Wealth Advisors” list

Michael Ladge

BEVERLY HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Mike Ladge, a Managing Director - Financial Advisor in RBC Wealth Management’s Beverly Hills office, has been named to Forbes’ “Best-In-State Wealth Advisors” list for 2023.

The annual ranking recognizes financial advisors across the country for their exceptional performance, professionalism and client service.

“We are proud to have Mike represent RBC Wealth Management on this prestigious list,” said Michael Melton, Southern California complex director at RBC Wealth Management. “This is a well-deserved honor and a testament to Mike’s hard work, talent and commitment to providing the highest levels of service to his clients.”

The “Best-In-State Wealth Advisors” ranking was developed by SHOOK Research and is based on in-person and telephone due diligence meetings and a ranking algorithm that includes: client retention, industry experience, review of compliance records, firm nominations; and quantitative criteria, including: assets under management and revenue generated for their firms.

