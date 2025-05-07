Ken Schneider Named to Prestigious 'The Circle' as One of Global Travel Collection's 2025 Top Producers:

Photo courtesy of Global Travel Collection

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Travel Collection (GTC), the world's leading community of luxury travel brands, is proud to announce that Ken Schneider of ALTOUR Los Angeles has been named one of its 2025 Top Producers and inducted into The Circle, GTC's elite recognition program.

The Circle is Global Travel Collection's highest honor, spotlighting an exclusive group of top-performing travel advisors from across all its prestigious brands, including ALTOUR, All Star Travel Group, Andrew Harper, Colletts Travel, In The Know Experiences, Protravel International, The Travel Collaborative, and Tzell Travel Group.

Ken Schneider's inclusion in The Circle follows a remarkable year of achievement in 2024, defined by exceptional client service, standout revenue performance, and a commitment to excellence in luxury travel advising. His consistent ability to craft personalized, seamless, and unforgettable travel experiences has made him a standout among GTC's 1,700+ global advisors.

"Ken's dedication to his clients and passion for curating extraordinary journeys exemplify the very best of what our advisors offer," said Angie Licea, President of Global Travel Collection. "The Circle is not only about numbers, but about impact — and Ken's impact on his clients and our community is profound."

From celebrity clientele to discerning global travelers, Ken has become a trusted figure in luxury travel, known for his insider access, white-glove service, and international network of relationships that open doors most travelers never knew existed.

About Global Travel Collection:

Global Travel Collection, a division of Internova Travel Group, represents the world's most powerful collection of luxury travel agencies. Its brands serve high-end leisure travelers, corporate executives, and entertainment industry members with highly personalized service. With global reach, deep expertise, and exceptional supplier relationships, GTC advisors deliver elevated experiences and unrivaled value for their clients.

As part of The Circle Class of 2025, Ken Schneider continues raising the bar in a field of excellence. His recognition is not just a career milestone—it's a tribute to the art of travel done right.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.