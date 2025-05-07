Broken Windows Open Call: Best-Selling Author Michael Levine Launches Global Hunt for Worst Customer Service Nightmares

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Best-selling author and renowned business expert Michael Levine is putting customer service failure on trial — and the public is invited to testify.

In a bold new campaign titled “Broken Windows – Hall of Shame,” Levine calls on consumers from around the globe to submit their worst-ever customer service experiences. Whether it’s waiting 40 minutes in a phone tree, being transferred endlessly, or getting ghosted after a legitimate complaint — Levine wants to hear it all.

Author of the widely acclaimed business classic Broken Windows, Broken Business (www.BrokenWindowsBook.com), Levine argues that small, seemingly minor acts of negligence — the “broken windows” — signal a much larger collapse in corporate culture and accountability.

“These stories aren’t just petty gripes,” said Levine. “They are red flags, warning signs of a culture in decay — and businesses ignore them at their peril.”

Levine, who has counseled many 500 companies and authored 19 books, offers consumers a platform to call out service disasters. Selected submissions will receive the notorious “Broken Windows – Hall of Shame” award and may be featured on Levine’s official website and social media channels. Some may even be invited to participate in future promotional content.

Academic research echoes Levine’s alarm:

A 2023 PwC report revealed that 32% of consumers will leave a brand they love after just one bad experience.

A 2024 Harvard Business Review study found that average response times to customer complaints have doubled since 2018.

“It’s time we expose companies that treat customers like burdens instead of blessings,” Levine said. “Your broken window might just be the spark that helps repair a broken system.”

To submit your horror story, email AmandaK@BoundlessMediaUSA.com.

About Michael Levine

Michael Levine is one of America’s premier media experts and the best-selling author of 19 books. He has advised clients, including countless Fortune 500 companies. He is the founder of Boundless Media USA and a vocal advocate for raising the standards of business conduct in the customer service era.

Legal Disclaimer:

