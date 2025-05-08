Andria Litto, Award-Winning Producer, Secures Backing for Chilling New Genre Film MURDER-ABILIA written by Mark Pavia

Andria Litto

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Andria Litto, multi-award-winning writer, producer, director has signed a financing deal with a private investor for the upcoming original genre feature MURDER-ABILIA, written and to be directed by Mark Pavia. Known for his work on Stephen King’s THE NIGHT FLIER and the slasher thriller FENDER BENDER, Pavia was personally selected by King early in his career to write and direct THE NIGHT FLIER, making him a standout voice in suspense and horror.

“I am excited to work on this film with Mark, whose vision and storytelling are both fearless and uncompromising. MURDER-ABILIA is an original and unusual concept that pushes boundaries in the best way, and I’m proud to produce this film which we expect to be a standout in the genre.” says Litto.

The script is currently in development, with Litto actively seeking a distribution deal. The film is budgeted at $2 million. Litto and Pavia will retain intellectual property rights, positioning the project for potential sequels and future franchise development. In addition to MURDER-ABILIA, the creative duo has two more films in active development, with details on a second project to be announced soon.

"Working with Mark has been an absolute joy. He is extremely talented, always prepared, and we bring out the best in each other. We plan to be like Brian DePalma and George Litto in the height of their collaboration." exclaims Litto. Andria Litto's father, George Litto produced OBSESSION, DRESSED TO KILL and BLOW OUT, all directed by Brian DePalma in the 1970s and early 1980s. Their collaboration began with George as De Palma's agent, selling SISTERS to distribution.

Litto is an award-winning filmmaker herself whose documentary she wrote, produced, directed and financed independently, My Father Moves Mountains, received both the Anthem Award and the Gabriel García Márquez Award. The film explores the Hollywood Blacklist and the ongoing fight for First Amendment rights, spotlighting her father, George Litto, and his courageous efforts to help restore the careers of blacklisted members of the Hollywood Ten. The documentary continues to resonate with audiences as it makes its way through the festival circuit.

Litto says, “My father, George Litto, represented rebels with a cause. With My Father Moves Mountains, I’m continuing his legacy, amplifying that message of standing up for artistic integrity as well as the first amendment. I funded my documentary independently, and Murder-Abilia is co-financed independently to allow Pavia to have the best chance to direct the film his way. DePalma and Altman were auteurs my father championed, and their films endure today. I expect Pavia's will as well.”

About Andria Litto

Andria Litto is a Los Angeles native and a multilingual writer, producer, director and performer with over three decades of experience in the film and television industries. In addition to her work behind the camera, she is an accomplished singer and trained ballet dancer; creative pursuits that continue to fuel her artistic spirit between projects. Her previous credits include the film, The Crew, starring Richard Dreyfus and Burt Reynolds, as well as having had several development deals with major Hollywood studios.

Attorney Jonathan Handel represents Litto.

For more information about Andria Litto and her impactful work, click here: https://www.andrialitto.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.