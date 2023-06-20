Voices for Humanity: CCHR is Hosting a Documentary Showing on Mental Health Human Rights Issues

Change makers from all faiths, all cultures and all nations as they extend help to their communities. Their voices are making a positive impact, and these are their first-hand accounts on the power of perseverance in the struggle for their cause. The headquarters for CCHR Florida are located in downtown Clearwater. Change makers from all faiths, all cultures and all nations as they extend help to their communities. Their voices are making a positive impact, and these are their first-hand accounts on the power of perseverance in the struggle for their cause. Change makers from all faiths, all cultures and all nations as they extend help to their communities. Their voices are making a positive impact, and these are their first-hand accounts on the power of perseverance in the struggle for their cause. Change makers from all faiths, all cultures and all nations as they extend help to their communities. Their voices are making a positive impact, and these are their first-hand accounts on the power of perseverance in the struggle for their cause.

Sometimes it is a lone voice that becomes a rallying cry to others willing to stand for their beliefs and to speak out against human rights violations.

Such is the subject of this film – individuals who won’t be silenced. They speak out to let others know their rights so as to protect people from abusive practices in the field of mental health. ” — CCHR Florida

CLEARWATER, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- On Wednesday the 28th, please join the Florida chapter of the Citizens Commission on Human Rights (CCHR) for a complimentary screening of “Voices for Humanity” , a documentary film featuring human rights advocates in the field of mental health. This will be followed by an audience Q & A moderated by a human rights advocate.Sometimes it is a lone voice that becomes a rallying cry to others willing to stand for their beliefs and to speak out against human rights violations. Such is the subject of this film – individuals who won’t be silenced. They speak out to let others know their rights so as to protect themselves and loved ones from harm and abusive practices in the field of mental health.Most people are unaware of the human rights violations happening on a world-wide scale. From wrongful-commitment to abuses inside psychiatric facilities, to electro-shock therapy, to fraud schemes and the wholesale drugging of populations. In “Voices for Humanity” these issues are addressed by courageous individuals standing for those who don’t have a voice.“Most people are unaware of the travesty that is the field of mental health and its terrible history. It’s a heavily guarded field as there is much money at stake, both for the psychiatric community as well as the pharmaceutical industry. Often the needs of individual patients are lost in the quest to protect their golden goose. With over 280 billion dollars spent on psychiatric services in 2020 that quest becomes easier to understand. Add to that the fact that pharmaceutical companies have spent over one hundred million dollars to market to key psychiatric influencers and it becomes clear why there is little tolerance for reform,” states Diane Stein, president for CCHR in FL and featured in Voices for Humanity: A Stand for Rights in the Sunshine State . [1,2]If you have ever asked yourself what you might do to change even a small part of our society and our world, you will find this a truly inspiring event. Come join other like-minded individuals and bring your business card to network and share ideas.The viewing is free-of-charge and light refreshments will be served. Join CCHR at 109 N. Fort Harrison Ave., Clearwater at 5:30pm Wednesday.About CCHR: Initially established by the Church of Scientology and renowned psychiatrist Dr. Thomas Szasz in 1969, CCHR’s mission is to eradicate abuses committed under the guise of mental health. The Florida chapter of CCHR is an award-winning nonprofit in the area of mental health human rights and government relations. L. Ron Hubbard, founder of Scientology, first brought psychiatric imprisonment to wide public notice: “Thousands and thousands are seized without process of law, every week, over the ‘free world’ tortured, castrated, killed. All in the name of ‘mental health,’” he wrote in March 1969.[1] The White House[2] National Library of Medicine: Exploring the Psychiatrist-Industry Financial Relationship https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC7260092/#:~:text=Over%20half%20of%20active%20psychiatrists,26%2C422%20psychiatrists%20in%20the%20US

Voices for Humanity: A Stand for Rights in the Sunshine State