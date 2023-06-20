Opening of Diagnostic and Treatment Center in Khovaling district

TAJIKISTAN, June 20 - On June 20, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, put in commission a beautiful and modern building of the Diagnostic and Treatment Center at the non-state educational institution "Medical College" in Khovaling district.

The new diagnostic and treatment center is located on the first floor of a 5-storey building, and the upper floors are designed as classrooms.

Health care facilities were built on the basis of the instructions of the Leader of the Nation by the domestic businessman Abdullo Hasanov within 7 months at a high level and quality.

The new diagnostic and treatment center has 11 rooms, including gynecology, dental treatment, laboratory, neurologist, circumcision room, physiotherapy, functional diagnosis, sterilization and herbal medicine corner.

There are 45 permanent teachers and 22 temporary teachers, all of whom possess high professional skills.

More than 80 people got permanent well-paid jobs due to the commissioning of the Diagnostic and Treatment Center of Khovaling district.

Specialists are ready to conduct many types of analyses using new technology.

Each room and service points of the Diagnostic and Treatment Center are equipped with modern devices and equipment, which provides good opportunities for the employees to diagnose and treat patients.

8 types of medical services are offered to patients by highly qualified doctors, nurses and other specialists with high experience using modern methods.