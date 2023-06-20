Opening of Historical Museum of Khovaling district

TAJIKISTAN, June 20 - On June 20, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, in continuation of his working trip, opened the building of a Historical Museum in Khovaling district.

The new facility was built on the basis of the instructions and guidance and the successful cultural policy of the President of the country, Emomali Rahmon, in continuation of the constructive measures to welcome the 35th anniversary of the state independence of the Republic of Tajikistan, and consists of two floors.

The museum includes departments of the Stone Age, the Bronze Age, the Middle Ages, the ancient city of Munk and other historical periods, and is the embodiment of the ancient history and civilization of the Tajik nation.

On the first floor of the building, there is a corner of the historical works of the Honorable Leader of the Nation Emomali Rahmon named "Our President", findings collected by the museum staff and the working group of archaeologists of the National Academy of Sciences of Tajikistan, and historical and cultural artifacts from the past life of the entire Khovaling district are displayed on the second floor of the building.

The Museum of History of Khovaling district has more than 4,000 artifacts representing all historical periods, including 2,000 artifacts of jewelry, pottery, blacksmithing, coppersmithing, broken glass, various household ceramics, vessels, finds of stone tools and other monuments from the ancient city of Munk.

Since, in the corners of the museum there are monuments and finds from different periods of the Tajik nation's history, including the Achaemenids, Seleucids, Kushanians, Sasanids and Samanids.

As it was informed during the introduction of the Leader of the Nation, today more than 10 domestic and foreign degree seekers are engaged in scientific and research work in this museum.

The museum building was built using national and historical elements with the initiative of local residents and businessmen, and its historical images show the Tajik nation's civilized, professional, skilled and artisan nature. The facility has been built on an area of 144 square meters, and 7 people are employed here.