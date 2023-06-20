Commissioning of fruit drying and confectionary workshops of "Obi Khovaling" LLC, visit to the exhibition of agricultural products and equipment

TAJIKISTAN, June 20 - On June 20, during his working visit to Khovaling district, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon visited the fruit drying and confectionery workshops of "Obi Khovaling" LLC as well as the exhibition of agricultural products and equipment.

First of all, the Head of State got acquainted with the activity of the fruit drying factory and highly appreciated the quality of its final product.

During the visit, it was informed that the fruit drying workshop was built for the purpose of processing own agricultural products and packing such products in accordance with the requirements, and it will contribute to the development of the agro-industrial sector in the region.

The newly established workshop is capable to process and dry all types of fruit and pack them in accordance with international requirements. Its final product is prepared under the label "Khovaling Fruits" and offered to the markets.

It was reported that this enterprise can process up to 4 tons of products per day and prepare them for sale.

The factory processes and dries apples, plums, apricots, mulberries, cherries, pears and other fruits, and taking into account the needs of customers, this factory has the opportunity to dry meat and offer it to those who wish.

20 local residents got permanent well-paid jobs at the "Mevahoi Khovaling" fruit drying factory.

Also, the President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, became familiar with the activity of the confectionery factory, where the production of high-quality and tasty products is carried out for the supply of the population.

It was reported that this factory currently produces about 30 products, which are offered to buyers of the Kulob region and residents of Badakhshan Mountainous Autonomous Province.

Modern production lines are installed in this enterprise, it has the ability to process more than 5 tons of flour per day and produce various types of confectionery products.

After the retraining courses, 20 people, most of whom are women, got jobs in this enterprise, and in total, 40 local residents got jobs in these two newly established enterprises.

The confectionery offers customers high-quality products of various types of cakes, sweets with a special taste and bakery products, and also has the opportunity to satisfy customer orders.

During the visit and acquaintance, the Honorable Head of State Emomali Rahmon highly appreciated the quality of the products of these enterprises and called the company's initiative to expand production worthy of praise.

It should be noted that these factories were built by "Obi Khovaling" LLC, and with the opening of these two facilities, the number of the company's enterprises in the district increased to 6.

At the yard of the new enterprises, the President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, visited the exhibition of agricultural products and equipment.

In this event, mainly honey packaged in "Obi Khovaling" LLC, various types of fruits from the gardens of the district and grain products were exhibited.

It was informed that at present the company has launched honey packing according to the taste and wishes of the customers and sells its final product to the markets of the republic. The enterprise has the capacity to process and pack up to 30 tons of honey in beautiful shapes and forms, and offer it to customers in containers of different capacities.