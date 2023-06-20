Acquaintance with the growth of potatoes in the State Institution "Forestry named after Saidahmad Karim" of Khovaling district

TAJIKISTAN, June 20 - On June 20, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, got acquainted with the growth of potatoes in the croplands of the State Institution "Forestry named after Saidahmad Karim" of Khovaling district.

The area of potato cultivation is 3 hectares. The growth of "Gala" type crops is suitable and good for the climate of the region. Good growth of potatoes indicates continuous work and compliance with requirements during planting and cultivation. According to the preliminary calculations of specialists in the field, the expected yield from the potato field will be 400-450 centners.

Honorable Head of State Emomali Rahmon was informed that this year the employees of the State Institution "Forestry named after Saidahmad Karim" of Khovaling district planted potatoes together with the population on an area of 13 hectares. Potatoes were planted in this field in the first ten days of May and they have already carried out two inter-row processing and supplied them with mineral fertilizers, taking into account the requirements and the specified rate.

Currently, the crop is in flowering stage, and it is said that the crop will be harvested at the beginning of August, that is, after 90 days of planting. Along with potatoes, tomatoes, cucumbers and other types of vegetables are planted here on an area of 0.30 hectares. The growth of vegetables is also wholesome.

Khovaling district has favorable climate and weather for agriculture. If the agrotechnics of planting and cultivation of crops are properly implemented, it will be possible to get the desired harvest.

Honorable Emomali Rahmon, the Leader of the Nation, considered it important to use every inch of land effectively and rationally. It was emphasized that by increasing the potato area, residents can get a good economic income and lead a decent life. Potatoes are considered to be the most important product for the population and are in high demand in the market. Using the favorable climate and weather, the farmers of the district planted this type of crop on an area of 400 hectares this year.